Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Free-Speech Activist Shames FBI after Failed Intimidation Attempt at His Home

'You're coming because you're part of a regime that does this kind of thing when you know laws aren't being broken. That's an embarrassment, man. Didn't you guys read the Constitution?'

Posted by Matthew Doarnberger

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Two men claiming to be FBI agents visited the home of libertarian activist and influencer Jeremy Kauffman on Monday, following a controversial post he made on social media, but they promptly scurried away after being told the entire exchange would be broadcast to his 163,400 followers on X.

Around 3 a.m. Eastern on Monday, Kauffman, one of the leaders of New Hampshire’s Free State Project, tweeted a searing response to Sunday’s assassination attempt on GOP nominee Donald Trump.

“Anyone who murders Kamala Harris would be an American hero,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

Kauffman followed up that tweet by stating, “The point of the second amendment is to shoot and kill tyrannous politicians” and that “encouraging politicians to be shot is legal under the first amendment. It’s part of what makes this country great.”

Those posts have since been deleted.

That same afternoon, Kauffman tweeted a video of two apparent FBI agents who arrived at his home. Although they displayed badges, they appeared reluctant to identify themselves by their full names.

“I’m Agent O’Donnell with the FBI,”said one of the agents.

The other, who did not identify himself, asked Kauffman to stop filming.

Kauffman refused, instead reminding the agents of the First Amendment.

The agent identifying himself as O’Donnell attempted to talk to Kauffman about his social-media remarks.

“All I want to do is talk to you about a post that was made, and if you happened to be the one who made it,” he said

A discussion then ensued about the reason that the agents decided to confront Kauffman at his residence.

The activist proceeded to make his views clear as to why he thought the FBI was really there.

“You’re coming because you’re part of a regime that does this kind of thing when you know laws aren’t being broken,” Kauffman said. “That’s an embarrassment, man. Didn’t you guys read the Constitution?  Do you not believe in America?”

The two agents then decided to get into their vehicle and leave with Kauffman still filming.

Along with his post of the video on X, Kauffman wrote, “The FBI visited my house today for free speech acts they knew were not crimes. You can see the shame on their faces. This is the Democratic regime manifest.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
- Advertisement -
