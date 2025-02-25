Quantcast
Tuesday, February 25, 2025

FBI to Probe Alleged ‘Honey Pot’ Operation James Comey Ran against Trump Campaign

'Mr. Comey personally directed the investigation without creating an official case file in Sentinel or any other FBI system...'

Posted by Ken Silva
James Comey
Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Washington Times reported Tuesday that the FBI is probing whistleblower allegations that the bureau’s then-Director James Comey conducted an off-the-books operation against Donald Trump in 2015—infiltrating his staff with at least two female undercover agents that acted as “honey pots” while on the campaign trail.

“The Times has learned that the bureau, now led by Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, is looking for those once-undercover employees who were previously under Mr. Comey’s direction,” the Times reported.

The Times first reported the scandal last October. According to the newspaper, Comey personally approved the off-the-books operation.

The whistleblower disclosure reportedly said that two female FBI undercover agents successfully infiltrated Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign at high levels and were directed to act as “honey pots” while traveling with Mr. Trump and his campaign staff on the trail.

“The off-the-books investigation did not appear to target a specific crime but was more of what agents would describe as a fishing expedition to find something incriminating about Mr. Trump,” the Times reported Tuesday.

The whistleblower reportedly alleged that the off-the-books investigation “had no predicated foundation, so Mr. Comey personally directed the investigation without creating an official case file in Sentinel or any other FBI system.”

According to the whistleblower, the female undercovers targets included Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who eventually pled guilty to of making false statements to the FBI in October 2017 as part of the bureau’s Russia investigation.

According to the Times, the FBI closed its off-the-books honey pot operation after a newspaper obtained a photograph of one of the undercover agents and was about to publish it.

“The FBI Press Office, according to the agent’s disclosure, misled the newspaper by claiming the photograph was of an FBI informant, not an undercover agent. The FBI said that the informant would be killed if the photograph was published,” the Times reported.

“Additionally, the FBI employee alleged that one of the undercover agents agreed to be transferred to the CIA so that she would not be available as a potential witness, and another bureau employee involved in the operation was rewarded for her activities with a promotion and now is a high-level FBI executive,” the Times added.

The Times concluded its article by reporting that the whistleblower observed FBI employees being directed to “never discuss the operation with anyone ever again.”

The Times hasn’t endeavored to explain why the scandal was revealed last October, more than nine years after the fact and six days ahead of a major election.

The FBI reportedly declined to comment.

Previous article
Secret Service Agent from JFK Assassination Dies Days after House GOP Launches Probe
Next article
Report: Ukraine Agrees to Minerals Deal With the US

