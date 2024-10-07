Exploring Sound Money with Mike Maharrey and Joshua D Glawson: Insights from Money Metals

(Money Metals News Service) In a recent episode of the Money Metals podcast, host Mike Maharrey sat down with Joshua D. Glawson, content manager at Money Metals, to discuss the company’s ongoing efforts to provide valuable resources and education on sound money, precious metals investing, and more.

Expanding Educational Content at Money Metals

Joshua D. Glawson highlighted the company’s focus on education, explaining that Money Metals is actively working to expand its content offerings. This includes articles on how to invest in precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum, as well as resources on the best ways to store or loan against these assets. The goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their investments, offering unique insights that aren’t typically found in mainstream financial news sources.

According to Joshua D Glawson of Money Metals Exchange, mainstream media tends to push narratives supporting big government and fiat currency, while Money Metals emphasizes the long-term value of sound money, often challenging conventional economic wisdom.

Their approach is deeply rooted in economic history, geopolitics, and sound monetary principles, giving readers an alternative perspective to the often rigid narratives of more mainstream outlets like Fox Business or CNBC.

The Importance of Sound Money in Today’s Economy

A significant theme throughout the discussion was the importance of understanding sound money principles. Both Maharrey and Glawson stressed that fiat money is constantly devaluing, with inflation being an intentional consequence of the current system.

In contrast, gold and silver, with their historical stability, represent a safe harbor for wealth preservation. Glawson pointed to rising prices for gold and silver, highlighting that these precious metals are at record highs, reflecting the fragility of fiat currency.

In a world where governments frequently print money, Glawson noted that sound money is backed by history, economics, and proven long-term value. He referenced historical instances, such as Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1933 gold confiscation act, which led to devaluation of the U.S. dollar, demonstrating how similar patterns continue today.

To help individuals navigate the world of precious metals, Money Metals provides a robust resource center. This includes articles comparing investment products, guides on selling precious metals, and even warnings about common scams. Glawson emphasized that the team is constantly updating the content and welcomes feedback from customers, ensuring their information stays relevant and helpful.

Recently, Glawson wrote about the history of U.S. gold rushes, exploring how wealth was once in the hands of the people who physically mined gold. This historical lens, he believes, is crucial to understanding why sound money remains vital today, as it underscores how modern economic challenges stem from a detachment from gold-backed currency systems.

Promoting Sound Money Advocacy

Another highlight of the podcast was the Sound Money Defense League, a key initiative backed by Money Metals. Glawson explained how this grassroots effort is advocating for the removal of taxes on gold and silver transactions at the state level, with the goal of reintroducing sound money policies across the U.S. The league also offers a scholarship to students interested in exploring sound money principles, encouraging young minds to engage with these economic ideas.

This year, they introduced a new journal called the Sound Money Review, which will publish academic essays on the importance of sound money. For Glawson, the journal represents a prestigious and paid opportunity for up-and-coming thinkers in the sound money community.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Money Metals?

As the discussion wrapped up, Glawson teased some of the exciting developments ahead for Money Metals, including ongoing content expansion and greater visibility for their depository, which is now the largest in North America.

Additionally, the company is keeping a close eye on global geopolitical events, such as the BRICS economic alliance and U.S. monetary policy, to provide real-time insights for their audience.

Conclusion: A Trusted Source for Precious Metals Insights

The episode closed with mutual admiration between Maharrey and Glawson for their teamwork at Money Metals. Both emphasized the importance of having a solid, trustworthy team behind the scenes. Maharrey noted that Money Metals has cultivated a reputation for quality service and expertise, making them a trusted partner for anyone interested in precious metals investing.

This insightful conversation underscored Money Metals’ commitment to educating the public on the value of sound money and the opportunities in precious metals investing, making them a standout resource in today’s economy.

