EXCLUSIVE: Peruvian Man Misidentified in ICE Car Assault, Now Threatens Legal Action

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Peruvian man initially linked by DHS to an alleged vehicle assault against an ICE officer during an enforcement operation in New Jersey is now considering legal action after saying he was wrongly identified in the incident.

The apparent confusion stems from a June 15 operation at the last known address reported by the man, Friedrich Castillo-Ormeno.

An X post by DHS did not explicitly identify Castillo-Ormeno as the suspect but opened by mentioning his name. It then referred to the suspect as “the driver.” DHS later pointed to that distinction in defending its statement.

Castillo-Ormeno took to social media to argue that he was not the suspect, who at the time remained at large, noting that he was in Peru during the incident.

He told Noticias Univision that he has been in the South American country since March, after an immigration judge denied his asylum case in February and ordered him removed.

Headline USA identified Castillo-Ormeno before Noticias Telemundo went live with its interview. This outlet reviewed public records and social media activity tied to Castillo-Ormeno through his rapper name “Wai.” At the time, he was actively posting video coverage of the incident a day after it allegedly unfolded.

In an interview with Headline USA, Castillo-Ormeno said he is seeking legal counsel to clear his name.

“I am looking to find somebody who can help me verify that my name is clean and/or pursue legal action,” Castillo-Ormeno said. In subsequent posts, he added that he is seeking an attorney.

It isn’t immediately clear whether he could pursue defamation claims or simply seek to ensure that his name is not placed on an immigration blacklist.

DHS defended its handling of the incident in a June 16 statement.

“We stand by our statement. We never said Friedrich Castillo-Ormeno was the driver of the vehicle that was weaponized against our officer. The facts remain that ICE was conducting a targeted immigration enforcement operation at Castillo-Ormeno’s last known address. Officers observed an illegal alien who looked similar to the target get into a van that departed the residence.”

The agency added that it was “glad Castillo-Ormeno did what every illegal alien should do—self deport. Illegals can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App.”

Castillo-Ormeno is concerned that confusion around his name could harm his ability to seek a visa in the future. During his stay in the U.S., Castillo-Ormeno had a daughter who is now a U.S. citizen through birthright citizenship. His daughter would be able to petition Castillo-Ormeno and her mother once she turns 18.

DHS announced on June 17 that it had detained the individual it said assaulted the ICE officer at Castillo-Ormeno’s last known address. The suspect in the incident is facing federal charges of assaulting and injuring a federal officer.

“Let these charges be a reminder: assaulting and obstructing ICE law enforcement is a serious crime — and will NOT BE TOLERATED,” DHS said.