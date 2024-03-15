Quantcast
Friday, March 15, 2024

Ex-FBI Trainee Sentenced to 15 Months Imprisonment for $1.4M Insider Trading Scheme

'Instead of investigating crimes, he’ll now spend time in prison...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI seal
FBI seal / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former FBI trainee Seth Markin was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment Wednesday for participating in a $1.4 million insider trading scheme.

Markin’s sentenced was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which prosecuted the case. Markin was arrested in July 2022 and pled guilty to securities fraud based on insider trading on Dec. 4.

According to Justice Department prosecutors, Markin, who had been accepted into the FBI as a new agent-trainee, stole insider information on a company named Pandion Therapeutics from his then-girlfriend, who worked for a major law firm.

“In February 2021, MARKIN secretly looked through the Law Firm Associate’s confidential work documents, without her permission, and learned that, in a matter of weeks, Merck, a publicly traded pharmaceutical company, was going to acquire Pandion, a publicly traded biotechnology company, for approximately three times the value of Pandion’s share price,” the DOJ said in a press release.

“MARKIN immediately purchased Pandion stock on the basis of this material, non-public information and also told several family members and friends to purchase Pandion’s stock.”

In total, Markin and an associate named Brandon Wong together caused at least 20 people to trade in Pandion stock based on the material, non-public information misappropriated from the girlfriend, resulting in millions of dollars of illegally obtained trading profits, according to the DOJ.

Markin was reportedly caught while at the FBI Academy in Quantico, where his then-girlfriend called to ask why his named had come up in an inquiry by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority into trading in Pandion stock. Markin allegedly lied, saying he didn’t trade the stock.

Markin also lied to his own employer, the FBI, telling agents a fake cover story that he learned about Pandion on StockTwits, that he purchased the stock because of a recent earnings report and a new board member addition, and that he did not know that his former girlfriend worked on the Pandion transaction.

Commenting on the 15-month sentence, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams lamented Markin’s downfall.

“Instead of investigating crimes, he’ll now spend time in prison,” he said. “Today’s sentence should serve as a stark reminder that, no matter who you are, if you try to cheat the system by stealing and trading based on material, non-public information, you will be punished.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Wisconsin Senate Votes to End Taxes on Sound Money
Next article
Fla. Judge Denies Trump’s ‘Unconstitutional Vagueness’ Claim but Still Open to Tossing Case

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com