Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Ex-FBI Director Comey Pleads Not Guilty at First Court Hearing

The DOJ declined to prosecute Comey over the leak in 2019, but his alleged 2020 perjury opened him up to new legal liability...

Posted by Ken Silva
James Comey
James Comey / IMAGE: NewsNOW from FOX via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations that he lied to Congress five years ago.

Comey entered a not guilty plea through his lawyer at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, kick-starting a process of legal wrangling in which defense lawyers will almost certainly move to get the indictment dismissed before trial.

The two-count indictment alleges that Comey made a false statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, 2020, by denying he had authorized an associate to serve as an anonymous source to the news media and that he obstructed a congressional proceeding. Comey has denied any wrongdoing and has said he was looking forward to a trial.

In 2019, the DOJ Inspector General reportedly found that Comey asked his friend to share the contents of a memo with the New York Times to pressure the DOJ to investigate his conversations with President Donald Trump.

The DOJ declined to prosecute Comey over the leak in 2019, but his alleged 2020 perjury opened him up to new legal liability.

Fox News Digital reported in July that former CIA Director John Brennan is also under investigation by the Justice Department for his role in the politicized and fruitless Russiagate investigation, as well as for making false statements to Congress.

FBI Director Kashyap Patel is also reportedly running an investigation into whether there was a “grand conspiracy” between intelligence officials and Democratic politicians.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

 

 

