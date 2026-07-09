Ex-DeSantis Challenger, ‘Bisexual’ Andrew Gillum Arrested on Drug Charges

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The disgraced former Democratic politician who nearly became Florida’s governor in 2018 was arrested days before July 4 on drug-tied offenses, Headline USA can confirm.

Andrew Gillum, once a leftist darling who lost the Sunshine State’s gubernatorial race to Ron DeSantis, was arrested after allegedly possessing drugs and a glass pipe during a traffic stop in Daphne, Alabama.

The Daphne Police Department reportedly stopped Gillum after officers spotted him driving erratically.

Police records reviewed by Headline USA show Gillum was arrested at approximately 10:44 p.m. local time on July 2 near the 20000 block of U.S. Highway 98.

DPD allegedly spotted a glass pipe on the center console, establishing probable cause for a vehicle search, according to Alabama outlet 1819.

🚨ARRESTED🚨 Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who narrowly lost to Ron DeSantis in 2018, was arrested last week in Alabama on drug charges. Gillum was taken into custody Thursday night in Daphne, AL, and booked into Baldwin County jail for possession of… pic.twitter.com/BfiKDRhPQC — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 7, 2026

DPD booked Gillum on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Headline USA reviewed records from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office that indicate Gillum was transferred to the county jail on July 3. The records show he was released later that day after posting bond.

The July 2 arrest marks Gillum’s latest run-in with law enforcement since he narrowly lost the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election.

In 2020, Gillum was found heavily intoxicated in a Miami hotel room with a male escort who was reportedly suffering from a drug overdose. Gillum did not face charges in that incident.

Months later, Gillum, who is married to a woman, came out as “bisexual.” His wife, R. Jai Gillum, later said she had known about his bisexuality before they married.

Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum tells Tamron Hall he's bisexual: "That is something I have never shared publicly before" pic.twitter.com/prUW7NPk1C — The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2020

In 2022, Gillum was indicted by a federal grand jury on 21 counts in connection with an alleged conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI.

A jury acquitted him on the false statements charge but deadlocked on the remaining counts. The Biden administration later opted to drop all other charges.

Before running for Florida governor, Gillum served as Tallahassee’s mayor from November 2014 through 2018 and as a city commissioner from 2003 through 2014.