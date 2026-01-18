EU Threatens to Blow Up Trade Deal over Trump’s Plans for Greenland

(The Center Square) A top European official said President Donald Trump’s comments could sink a trade deal between the U.S. and the 27-nation European Union.

Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party, the largest political party in the EU, said the party wouldn’t back a deal with the U.S.

“The EPP is in favour of the EU–U.S. trade deal, but given Donald Trump’s threats regarding Greenland, approval is not possible at this stage,” he wrote in a post on X. “The 0% tariffs on U.S. products must be put on hold.”

Weber’s comments came after Trump said Saturday that he will impose fresh tariffs on European countries until the U.S. reaches a deal to annex Greenland.

Trump wants to buy the sparsely populated island, but hasn’t ruled out other methods for acquiring the semi-autonomous Danish territory. Officials from Denmark and Greenland have said the nation isn’t for sale, and public polling shows Greenlanders don’t want to join America.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU stands behind Denmark, which owns the semi-autonomous Arctic island.

“The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland,” she wrote in a post on X. “Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US.”

She added that tariffs could make the situation worse.

“Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral,” Leyen said. “Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty.”

Trump said Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland would face a 10% tariff on all goods sent to the U.S. starting Feb. 1.

The U.S. president said that the tariff rate would increase to 25% starting June 1.

“This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” Trump wrote. “The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused. Now, because of The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important.”

In recent days, as Trump’s talks about acquiring Greenland have ramped up, U.S. allies in Europe have sent a symbolic number of troops to Greenland.

Last July, Trump announced a trade deal with the European Union that will require imports from the 27-nation bloc to face a 15% tariff.