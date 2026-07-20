Epstein Accuser’s Father Sues Book Publisher over Daughter’s Allegations

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The father of deceased Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has filed a lawsuit over the graphic sexual abuse allegations published about him in Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.

Giuffre’s memoir, which was published last October, accuses her father, Sky Roberts Sr., of molesting her when she was a girl. The book also says Roberts knowingly gave Giuffre, who died in April 2025 of a reported drug overdose, to another man to molest.

In his July 9 lawsuit, Roberts strenuously denies the allegations. He further accused Penguin Random House and Giuffre’s co-author, Amy Wallace, of journalism malpractice for failing to present any corroborating evidence against him.

“There exists no corroborating facts supporting the defamatory statements made in the Memoir about Sky Roberts purported sexual abuse,” says the lawsuit, which was first released by CourtWatch. “Moreover, Defendants never requested, demanded, or even provided Plaintiff with the opportunity prior to publication to provide commercially reasonable, exculpatory information that Defendant A. Wallace either was lying or elicited false memories.”

Additionally, Roberts attached to his lawsuit results from a polygraph test he took. That report said there was “no deception indicated” when he denied molesting his daughter.

Virginia Giuffre's father has also released a polygraph report, which says he exhibited 'no deception' when he denied molesting his daughter. https://t.co/60sD0jSdek pic.twitter.com/tqLNm8XPwF — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) July 20, 2026

Roberts seeks compensation for the damages he says he suffered due to the book’s allegations. Neither Random House nor Wallace have responded to the lawsuit in court.

His lawsuit is the latest legal action stemming from Giuffre’s accusations.

Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, alleged that Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her, starting at 16 years old, for Epstein’s “pleasure, including lessons in Epstein’s preferences during oral sex.” Giuffre said she was trafficked to prominent figures such as Prince Andrew, attorney Alan Dershowitz, politician Bill Richardson, and others.

She settled a lawsuit with Maxwell in 2017 and Prince Andrew in 2022, while dropping her lawsuit against Dershowitz—saying she may have made a “mistake” in accusing him of sexual assault.

Epstein was reportedly found dead in his prison cell in August 2019—allegedly of suicide. His accomplice, Maxwell, is serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of conspiring with Epstein in 2021.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.