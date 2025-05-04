Elvis Chan Finally Removed from FBI Role after Hunter Biden Censorship

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI has finally removed one of the agents involved in Big Tech’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop bombshell ahead of the 2020 election.

The agent, Elvis Chan, was identified by the House Judiciary Committee as one of the key players in the FBI’s efforts “to suppress true information about Biden family influence peddling shortly before the 2020 presidential election.”

Chan has been placed on “terminal leave,” according to sources cited by the Independent Newsroom.

In the weeks before the 2020 election, Chan had confirmed to Big Tech that the laptop story—first reported by the New York Post in October 2020—was real. However, the FBI had already primed social media companies to expect a disinformation campaign supposedly from foreign actors.

Ultimately, those FBI briefings prompted Big Tech to censor the story. The laptop contained information confirming that then-candidate Joe Biden was deeply involved in his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

As of this article’s publication, Chan still lists his position as assistant special agent in charge of the cyber branch for the San Francisco division of the FBI.

He had long been under scrutiny by the House Judiciary Committee. In September 2024, he was subpoenaed after the Biden-led DOJ refused to make him available for a voluntary interview.

“As the primary liaison between the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF) and social media companies, you are uniquely positioned to aid the Committee’s oversight,” Jordan told Chan at the time, as reported by Just the News.