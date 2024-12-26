Elon Musk Is Making His Own ‘Starbase’ Town

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been working toward making his own company town in Texas called Starbase, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Musk moved his rocket launch company’s home base from California to South Texas, and several SpaceX employees have since relocated to the area—even if that means living in silver Airstream trailers.

In their first major step toward legitimizing Musk’s prospective town, SpaceX employees reportedly filed a petition to Cameron County officials in December to hold an election, according to the outlet.

The election, which would be allowed to occur if approved by the county, would let voters in Starbase cast ballots to elect three new city officials, the New York Times reported after viewing the petition.

One of the elected positions would be the city’s first mayor, according to the outlet, a role the petition reportedly suggests should be filled by SpaceX security manager Gunnar Milburn.

SpaceX’s town would be located at the very end of State Highway 4 near Boca Chic Beach, where the Musk-owned company launches many of its rockets, the petition reportedly said. Starbase would span roughly 1.5 miles, according to the outlet.

The petition reportedly states that Starbase currently consists of 500 people, the outlet noted. At least 219 inhabitants are primary residents, and there are more than 100 children.

Kathryn Leuders, SpaceX’s general manager for Starbase, reportedly filed a letter with the petition saying Musk’s company needed “the ability to grow Starbase as a community.”

She added that SpaceX “currently performs civil functions” due to its remote location with services including schooling and medical care.

SpaceX submits letter to Judge Treviño asking to officially incorporate Starbase, Texas, as its own city. pic.twitter.com/yPNpp6V3Ay — 🌻 Jessica Kirsh (@jessica_kirsh) December 13, 2024

“Incorporation would move the management of some of these functions to a more appropriate public body,” Leuders wrote in a letter posted to the Musk-owned social media platform X on Dec. 13.

Musk announces he moved to Texas in 2020, announcing in July 2024 that he would move his SpaceX and X company headquarters to his new home state.

And 𝕏 HQ will move to Austin https://t.co/LUDfLEsztj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

The billionaire and close Trump ally has posted various images of SpaceX’s operations in Texas over the course of the past four years, including factories, flyovers and construction progress.

Flying over Starbase pic.twitter.com/poSDG3pIq8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2021

Starbase under construction pic.twitter.com/cFXJKvYJjY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2021

