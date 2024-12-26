Quantcast
Thursday, December 26, 2024

Elon Musk Is Making His Own ‘Starbase’ Town

The billionaire and close Trump ally has posted various images of SpaceX’s operations in Texas over the course of the past four years, including factories, flyovers and construction progress.

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Elon Musk
Elon Musk / IMAGE: PowerfulJRE via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been working toward making his own company town in Texas called Starbase, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Musk moved his rocket launch company’s home base from California to South Texas, and several SpaceX employees have since relocated to the area—even if that means living in silver Airstream trailers.

In their first major step toward legitimizing Musk’s prospective town, SpaceX employees reportedly filed a petition to Cameron County officials in December to hold an election, according to the outlet.

The election, which would be allowed to occur if approved by the county, would let voters in Starbase cast ballots to elect three new city officials, the New York Times reported after viewing the petition.

One of the elected positions would be the city’s first mayor, according to the outlet, a role the petition reportedly suggests should be filled by SpaceX security manager Gunnar Milburn.

SpaceX’s town would be located at the very end of State Highway 4 near Boca Chic Beach, where the Musk-owned company launches many of its rockets, the petition reportedly said. Starbase would span roughly 1.5 miles, according to the outlet.

The petition reportedly states that Starbase currently consists of 500 people, the outlet noted. At least 219 inhabitants are primary residents, and there are more than 100 children.

Kathryn Leuders, SpaceX’s general manager for Starbase, reportedly filed a letter with the petition saying Musk’s company needed “the ability to grow Starbase as a community.”

She added that SpaceX “currently performs civil functions” due to its remote location with services including schooling and medical care.

“Incorporation would move the management of some of these functions to a more appropriate public body,” Leuders wrote in a letter posted to the Musk-owned social media platform X on Dec. 13.

Musk announces he moved to Texas in 2020, announcing in July 2024 that he would move his SpaceX and X company headquarters to his new home state.

The billionaire and close Trump ally has posted various images of SpaceX’s operations in Texas over the course of the past four years, including factories, flyovers and construction progress.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
REPORT: Pentagon, Fauci Have Spent Millions of Tax Dollars Torturing Cats
Next article
‘He Tried to Kill Me’: Congresswoman Gives Anti-Trump Excuse to Justify Her Retirement

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com