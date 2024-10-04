Elon Musk and Other Stars Will Be at Trump’s Return to Butler Assassination

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump’s Saturday campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania—where he was nearly assassinated on July 13—is set to feature a blockbuster slate of speakers, including billionaire Elon Musk.

The Trump campaign revealed the list of speakers Friday. They include Hellen, Allyson and Kaylee Comperatore—the mother and two daughters of firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the July 13 rally—as well as a slew of other J13 rallygoers, law enforcement officials and politicians. Corey’s sisters, Kelly Meeder and Dawn Comperatore-Schaffer, are also set to be there.

Quite the list of guests who are set to be at Butler for tomorrow's rally, including Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/puSVIFL28o — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) October 4, 2024

Other rallygoers include David Dutch—who was shot and hospitalized at the event—as well as Rene White, Tom Natoli, Lou Shear and Malphine Fogal, who is also the mother of Russian prisoner Marc Fogal.

Law enforcement set to be at the rally include Ed Lenz, who headed the Butler Emergency Services Unit—one of the key agencies involved in the July 13 security failures. Lenz will be joined by Butler County Sheriff Mike Slupe and a slew of other county sheriffs.

Medical first responders from July 13 will also be there, including Rico Elmore, Dr. Jim Sweetland, and Ed Shear. Additionally, ‘crane owner’ Jim Jones is on the guest list.

Then, there are the politicians. Along with vice presidential candidate JD Vance, a slew of Congress critters are set to be at the rally, including Butler’s Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., Eli Crane, R-Ariz., and Cory Mills, R-Fla. Trump’s family will be there, too.

But the most prominent guest is Musk, who confirmed his attendance Thursday night.

🚨#BREAKING: Elon Musk has just confirmed that he will attending Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, this Saturday pic.twitter.com/bRbwUZnCE0 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 4, 2024

Meanwhile, law enforcement is prepping for Trump’s return.

Local newspaper Butler Eagle reported Friday that “dozens” of federal, state and local officers are prepping for the event.

“State police, Butler County Sheriff deputies, Butler Township police and the Butler County Emergency Services Unit attended a meeting with the U.S. Secret Service to pre-plan for the rally,” the Butler Eagle reported.

“While details available to the public about the security plan are sparse, Butler County Sheriff Mike Slupe said before the meeting he believes security will be enhanced compared to Trump’s July 13 rally at the farm show.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.