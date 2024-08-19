Quantcast
Monday, August 19, 2024

MUST WATCH: Don Lemon Shocked as New Jersey Voters Express Support For Trump

'Do you watch CNN?'

Posted by Contributing Author
Don Lemon
Don Lemon / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Headline USA) Former CNN host Don Lemon appeared shocked at how many New Jersey voters told him they planned to vote for former President Donald Trump in November.

Lemon recently recorded an episode of his podcast in Atlantic City, New Jersey, speaking with voters about the upcoming election.

The very first voter Lemon spoke with told Lemon, “Trump for the win,” adding that Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t a good leading candidate for the Democratic Party.

“Does it have anything to do with being a woman?” Lemon asked in an attempt to defend the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The voter replied that Harris’s gender had nothing to do with it.

Another voter agreed that Harris is a bad candidate, telling Lemon, “She doesn’t have any experience.”

Lemon shot back, “She’s the vice president! She’s a senator.”

But Lemon’s propaganda apparently fell on deaf ears. Yet another voter told the ousted CNN host that he supports Trump because “four years ago, it was a lot better. I made a lot more money than I do now.”

Lemon then tried to convince the voter that he was wrong about the economy.

“I know you feel that way, but that’s not actually what the record shows, the economy was better under Biden,” Lemon said.

The voter laughed as Lemon added, “No, I’m serious.” 

“Do you watch CNN?” the voter shot back. 

Moments later, a fourth voter agreed that Trump would be better for the economy.

“I know nobody likes him but we had good times with Donald Trump. Our economy was good. Life was good. I want Donald Trump. I just feel we need somebody who has a stronger background with the military and the world in general,” she said.

Lemon’s video concluded with him saying in an exasperated tone, “I’ve got to get out of Atlantic City. Where are we going next?”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
San Francisco DA Hired Unqualified Friend for Lucrative Position in Blatant Act of ‘Nepotism’
Next article
Rep. Higgins’ Trump Shooting Report Debunks Water Tower Conspiracies—Or Does It?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com