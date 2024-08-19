MUST WATCH: Don Lemon Shocked as New Jersey Voters Express Support For Trump

(Headline USA) Former CNN host Don Lemon appeared shocked at how many New Jersey voters told him they planned to vote for former President Donald Trump in November.

Lemon recently recorded an episode of his podcast in Atlantic City, New Jersey, speaking with voters about the upcoming election.

The very first voter Lemon spoke with told Lemon, “Trump for the win,” adding that Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t a good leading candidate for the Democratic Party.

“Does it have anything to do with being a woman?” Lemon asked in an attempt to defend the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The voter replied that Harris’s gender had nothing to do with it.

Another voter agreed that Harris is a bad candidate, telling Lemon, “She doesn’t have any experience.”

Lemon shot back, “She’s the vice president! She’s a senator.”

But Lemon’s propaganda apparently fell on deaf ears. Yet another voter told the ousted CNN host that he supports Trump because “four years ago, it was a lot better. I made a lot more money than I do now.”

Lemon then tried to convince the voter that he was wrong about the economy.

“I know you feel that way, but that’s not actually what the record shows, the economy was better under Biden,” Lemon said.

The voter laughed as Lemon added, “No, I’m serious.”

“Do you watch CNN?” the voter shot back.

Privileged media hacks like Don Lemon told YOU Joe Biden was fit and YOUR eyes were lying. They told YOU Kamala Harris was never the Border Czar. Now they have the gall to tell YOU to ignore YOUR bank account, YOUR grocery bill, and the price at the pump. pic.twitter.com/qBQByAGYGn — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) August 18, 2024

Moments later, a fourth voter agreed that Trump would be better for the economy.

“I know nobody likes him but we had good times with Donald Trump. Our economy was good. Life was good. I want Donald Trump. I just feel we need somebody who has a stronger background with the military and the world in general,” she said.

Lemon’s video concluded with him saying in an exasperated tone, “I’ve got to get out of Atlantic City. Where are we going next?”