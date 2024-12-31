Don Lemon Goes Off on Trump Supporters, ‘You Dumb F**king Idiots’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Former CNN personality Don Lemon decided to launched into an expletive rant while recording his live YouTube show Friday.

Lemon went off on Trump supporters after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Shiram Krishnan to be his advisor on artificial intelligence.

Not all Trump supporters were pleased with the appointment which sparked Lemon’s remarks.

“Oh my gosh, I love this. Now you’re finding out, you dumb f**king idiots. Now you’re just figuring this s**t out,” Lemon said. “You’re so f**king stupid, and you deserve it. And you f**king deserve it because you’re so dumb.”

His tirade did not end as he continued on.

“Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity,” Lemon added.

He went on to allege that Trump supporters are in a cult.

“You’ve been co-opted because you’re in a f**king cult and you don’t even realize it because you have stupid MAGA brain and you don’t get it,” he said. “How stupid and dumb are you?”

Lemon referenced the GOP infighting that started last week over billionaire Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy support of H-1B visas.

The visas allow companies to hire foreign workers.

“You know what they’re saying about the anti-immigrant jobs, right,” Lemon added while laughing. “Who’s it to say that one of those jobs you might be seeking might be one of those white jobs.”

Social media users commented on Lemon’s erratic behavior.

“He doesn’t seem ok. Does he need a well person check?” one asked. “I’m very concerned.”

Trump commented on the H-1B visa fighting while speaking with the New York Post.

“I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them,” he told the outlet.

Trump added he has many employees on the visa.

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B,” Trump continued. “I have used it many times. It’s a great program.”