DOJ Seeks 77 Years of Prison for Satanic Pedophile Exposed by Headline USA

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department has asked a judge to sentence Satanic pedophile cultist Kyle Spitze to 77 years in prison for heinous crimes against young girls—crimes that were exposed by Headline USA in February 2024, when Spitze was still a free man.

Spitze is set to be sentenced this Monday after striking a deal with the DOJ last December—agreeing to plead guilty to four of the eight crimes he was originally charged for. Part of his plea agreement entails him admitting that he committed his crimes with a terroristic purpose in mind.

Headline USA first reported on Spitze in February 2024, before Kyle had been arrested. This publication had received information that Kyle—who had recently achieved internet fame when a video of his mom’s boyfriend shooting him went viral—was involved in the Satanic pedophile cult “764.”

According to a DOJ sentencing memorandum filed last week, the FBI was hot on Spitze’s trail at the time of this publication’s initial reporting. The June 15 sentencing memo says that the online messaging platform Discord provided the FBI with a 29-page report in December 2023 on “Harm Nation”—a group similar to 764 that was operating on Discord. Spitze’s Discord account name, “CRIMINALOLI,” was listed in Discord’s report.

The DOJ has filed one hell of a sentencing memo–detailing how the FBI tracked down Spitze, how he tried joining the Aryan Nation prison gang, and more. https://t.co/MO40EiCdkq pic.twitter.com/QnmY31pDPO — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) June 23, 2026

While the FBI was working to confirm that the “CRIMINALOLI” Discord account belonged to Spitze, he called worldwide attention to himself in early 2024 by posting the video of his mom’s boyfriend shooting him in the ear. Spitze then accepted an interview on the show CourtTV. When the interview went online, “numerous comments on YouTube identified the defendant as a pedophile,” the DOJ’s sentencing memo says.

Spitze then called more attention to himself when he posted a video of his mother Melanie Spitze, after finding her dead in a hotel room—as first reported on Twitter by the online researcher “Bx.”

Headline USA reported those and other details about Spitze on Feb. 3, 2024. He was arrested about a month later.

According to the DOJ’s sentencing memorandum, Spitze posted the video of his dead mother online—but never called 911 about it.

“Police were eventually called to the scene by the defendant’s father and his mother’s co-worker,” the sentencing memo says. “At least one additional person contacted law enforcement after seeing the graphic videos the defendant posted online. The defendant never called 911 to report his mother’s death.”

How it started: I saw this viral video, found out the guy who got shot was a member of 764, and helped escalate to law enforcement. How it's going: Kyle Spitze is looking at life in prison, his stepdad (who shot him in the video) killed himself, his mom died of an overdose, and… pic.twitter.com/ayhcN2GIpP — Bx (@bx_on_x) November 14, 2025

The sentencing memorandum also details Spitze’s crimes, which were estimated to be over 30. Only 19 have been identified so far, while two of them have committed suicide, according to the DOJ.

“Both killed themselves after the defendant contacted them from jail. The final proof needed that they would never be rid of his evil. The raw vulnerability they must have felt knowing their terrorizer could reach them even from jail,” the DOJ’s memorandum says.

“The defendant made each victim believe she was the defendant’s only girlfriend, or in some way special to him, over the other girls on the channel. Those who provided CP and self-harm content as demanded by the defendant were rewarded with attention and praise. The victims who did not comply with the defendant’s content demands knew they would be threatened and extorted using techniques such as swatting, doxing and publishing their CP,” the memo says.

Additionally, the memo says Spitze made moves to join an Aryan Nation prison gang while in jail.

The DOJ’s sentencing memo, written by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Kolman, ended with a flourish—and a warning to other members of groups like 764.

“Congratulations, you have our attention! … Society is aware that you made sport of placing young minors in your own special ‘hell’ simply for the crime of being an insecure teenaged girl. You will receive a sentence that reflects the seriousness of your crimes!” the memo concludes.

Meanwhile, Spitze’s father, Michael Spitze—whom Headline USA interviewed for its original February 2024 article—is serving a 70 month sentence for tampering with some of his son’s victims.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.