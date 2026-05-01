Friday, May 1, 2026

DOJ Footage Contests ‘Friendly Fire’ Claims in Trump Assassination Attempt

Another clip showed him leaving the hallway area before returning roughly three minutes later...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Secret Service
Secret Service / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA)  Was the shooting targeting President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents Association dinner an inside job? Were the gunshots that struck a Secret Service agent the result of friendly fire? Was the video of the assassination attempt generated by AI?

Those questions spread across social media following the April 25 assassination attempt against Trump. But newly released footage from the Department of Justice appears to undercut those claims, showing alleged gunman Cole Allen firing his weapon after exiting a secured room and moving into a hallway toward federal agents.

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro released high-definition surveillance video that appears to show what transpired in the moments leading up to the shooting and the confrontation itself. She said the video showed Allen striking an officer shortly before he was apprehended.

Footage showed Allen first surveilling what appeared to be a hotel gym on April 24. Wearing black boots, blue jeans and a navy blue sweater, Allen was seen looking around before briefly smiling at a nearby security guard. Audio was not captured, or at least was not shared publicly.

The footage, which was sped up, showed Allen walking around the gym without actually working out. Another clip showed him leaving the hallway area before returning roughly three minutes later.

The following day, April 25, security footage showed Allen wearing a coat and walking toward the event.

The video then shifted to an area where metal detectors were being dismantled, with several Secret Service agents visible as others appeared to remove the scanners. At the center of the frame, an unidentified agent stood watch, while TSA agents were positioned along a nearby wall.

In the corner of the footage, Allen was seen entering a room and then being followed by a Secret Service officer and a K-9 unit.

The dog appeared to detect something and alerted the handler. As the officer began to walk away, Allen suddenly burst out of the room, this time holding what appeared to be a rifle, and advanced into the hallway toward the agents, where authorities say he fired his weapon.

The rest has been widely reported. According to the DOJ and ATF, Allen discharged his firearm during the altercation. Authorities have told the media that six shots were fired, one by Allen and five by a Secret Service agent who was struck in a bulletproof vest.

Allen faces three preliminary federal charges, including attempted assassination of the president, interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

This story is developing.

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