Did the FBI Hire a Heroin Junkie?

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Christopher Wray has repeatedly said that recruiting at the bureau is at an all-time high.

According to former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, one of the bureau’s new hires is a recovering junkie.

“New @FBI Agent assigned to @FBIWFO is a recovering HEROIN addict. (1811 series armed federal agent) per sources in the agency,” he said Friday on Twitter.

“Washington Field has previous had issues with an Agent stealing HEROIN from the evidence locker under OTHER Agents’ names… resulting in compromised convictions and prosecutions for all cases the criminal federal agent touched,” he added.

🚨DEVELOPING: New @FBI Agent assigned to @FBIWFO is a recovering HEROIN addict. (1811 series armed federal agent) Per sources in the agency: The #FBI applied the "marijuana standard" (1 year since last use) to HEROIN usage to justify hiring this Agent. Washington Field has… pic.twitter.com/tPAmfGS7Ma — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) June 14, 2024

According to Seraphin, the FBI applied the “marijuana standard,” which requires someone to not have used cannabis within a year of applying to the bureau, to heroin—meaning that the new hire has apparently been clean for at least a year.

The FBI has not responded to a Headline USA media inquiry about Seraphin’s latest allegation. The ex-FBI agent has blown the whistle on a number of internal bureau scandals since he was suspended in 2022 and fired last April after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

In February 2023, Seraphin divulged documents about the FBI spying on “radical-traditionalist Catholics.” Headline USA revealed in April that the FBI’s anti-Catholic operation began with an investigation into a schizophrenic man.

Seraphin also broke news last August that the FBI promoted a dog killer to Assistant Director of the Training Division. The agent, Jacqueline Maguire, the FBI’s former special agent in charge of its Philadelphia office, shot and killed a dog while she was off-duty on a busy downtown street in February 2023.

And earlier this year, he revealed that the FBI confiscated the cell phone from members of the white-nationalist group Patriot Front after state law enforcement arrested them.

According to Seraphin, the FBI’s search warrant was highly dubious. He said FBI officials wanted to search the phones, but initially the Supervisory Senior Resident Agent in Idaho refused to write a search warrant for the phones because a federal crime hadn’t been committed.

According to Seraphin, FBI Headquarters removed the SSRA—the Idaho Tribune identified him as Special Agent Zach Schoffstall—from his position. Seraphin said Schoffstall was fired from the bureau.

