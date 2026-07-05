Sunday, July 5, 2026

Details Unfold about Federal Corruption Probe of Gavin Newsom

'MAGA bootlickers are spreading false information...'

Posted by Editor 1
Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom / PHOTO: AP

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s claim of being politically persecuted by the Trump administration quickly unraveled on Thursday after a report revealed that one of his political appointees may have been wearing a wire for two years as part of a corruption probe.

The timeline would put the start of the FBI’s investigation into Newsom administration officials during the Biden administration.

Alexis Podesta, described as a “Democrat insider,” secretly recorded conversations with top California officials, including Newsom’s former chief-of-staff, Dana Williamson, the New York Post reported.

Williamson pleaded guilty in May to federal fraud and tax charges, and several other individuals in Newsom’s inner circle have received notifications that their communications were intercepted as part of the probe.

The investigation initially centered around Williamson, Deputy State Attorney General Sean McCluskie and lobbyist Greg Campbell, who were accused of stealing campaign funds from then-Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra.

Becerra is currently running against Republican Steve Hilton to replace Newsom as California governor. But it remains to be seen what backlash the scandal could have on Democrats, who have maintained complete control of the state government since 2011.

In a lengthy rant on X, Newsom’s press office insisted Friday that he barely knew Podesta (who is of no known relation to Democrat insider John Podesta, best known for his starring role in the Pizzagate scandal).

“MAGA bootlickers are spreading false information that the NY Comic Book has refused to correct in an article filled with innuendo, NOT facts,” said the rant, in reference to the New York Post’s reporting.

“Framing Ms. Podesta’s personal relationship with Ms. Williamson as part of the Governor’s inner circle is shoddy journalism,” Newsom’s press office claimed.

The DOJ informed Newsom last month that its investigation has expanded to include both him and his wife.

That prompted a preemptive attack from Newsom, in which he insisted that he was being targeted due to the threat he posed politically.

“Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets, he’s coming after me because I am considering running for president,” Newsom said. “Because he hates that I’ve consistently call him out over and over again for his lies and deceit. Donald Trump is simply the most corrupt president in American history.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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