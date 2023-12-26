Quantcast
Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Debt Burden of States, Residents Tracks Closely w/ Red v. Blue Map

Posted by Editor 1
Map of the 2020 election
A map of the 2020 election shows red, blue and battleground states. / Screenshot via 270toWin.com

(Casey Harper, The Center Square) Newly released data showed the five states where Americans are most and least in debt.

Not surprisingly, the states with the most debt burden were among the most far-left in terms of political alignment, while the majority of financially healthy states were among the reddest, or most conservative.

Forbes Advisor released the report, which found the five most indebted states by determining the per capita debt burden when considering the state government’s debt as well as state residents consumer debt, such as their credit cards and car loans.

State and consumer debts varied by state, but when taking into account population, GDP and income levels, Hawaii ranked the worst, followed by California and then Colorado. In fourth and fifth place are Oregon and then Nevada.

“Hawaii is the most indebted state, with government debt at $13,681.67 per capita,” the report said. “The total state debt balance of $19.7 billion represents 19.49% of the state’s GDP.”

Colorado, while not the worst when considering GDP, still has the highest household debt per capita, according to the report, at nearly $90,000. That figure is about the average annual earnings for residents of the state.

The next five most indebted residents by state in order are Maryland and Massachusetts with Connecticut, South Carolina and Washington tied for the next spot.

The least indebted state is Oklahoma, according to the report, followed by Iowa and a tie for third with New Hampshire and Nebraska. The fifth best state in the category is Ohio.

The next five best states, from best to worst, are Wyoming, Indiana and Wisconsin, with Vermont and South Dakota tied in their ranking.

“Idaho has the lowest per capita government debt in the nation, at $3,107.52, which accounts for 5.43% of the state’s total GDP,” the report added.

These numbers do not include the federal debt burden, which recently surpassed $100,000 per American, as the Center Square previously reported.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
U.S. Nat’l Debt Soars in 2023; Per-Taxpayer Burden Reaches $100,000

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com