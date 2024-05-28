Bobby ‘The Mook’ De Niro Clashes w/ Trump Supporters at NYC Rally: ‘You’re a F***ing Idiot’

Editor’s note: Videos contain graphic language.

(Headline USA) Actor Robert De Niro clashed with Trump supporters outside of the Manhattan courtroom where the former president’s attorneys made its closing arguments in the case brought against him by leftist District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the Daily Beast reported.

De Niro was one of the speakers at a press conference organized by President Joe Biden’s campaign, conveniently timed to coincide with the case’s closing arguments before it is handed to the jury on Wednesday.

De Niro insisted Trump was guilty and warned that it would be the “end of democracy” if Trump were to win the White House again in November.

Trump “wants to sow total chaos” and could “destroy not only the city” but “eventually he could destroy the whole world,” De Niro claimed.

“I don’t mean to scare you. No, wait, maybe I do mean to scare you,” he said at one point.

“If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections. Forget about it. That’s over. That’s done,” the actor continued. “If he gets in. I can tell you right now. He will never leave. He will never leave. You know that. He will never leave.”

He also accused Trump of lying “under oath” while he was president during the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising.

At several points, De Niro’s tirade was interrupted by pro-Trump protesters who chanted “F*** Joe Biden” and “De Niro is a gangster b****.”

Growing increasingly frustrated with the hecklers, De Niro lashed out at them as he started railing about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“You’re a f***ing idiot,” De Niro said to one protester.

The heckers clapped back calling the Dirty Grandpa star a “nobody” and a “mook,” which one heckler spelled out several times.

The Biden campaign denied that it had planned the press conference around Trump’s trial, instead claiming it only wanted to exploit the media attention the trial has received.

“We’re not here today because of what’s going on over there,” Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler told reporters, pointing to the courthouse. “We’re here today because you all are here.”