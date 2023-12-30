Quantcast
Friday, December 29, 2023

Dave Chappelle Reveals Plan to Open Comedy Clubs

'It’s just freedom. I can laugh at what he says, or I can dismiss it, or I can be offended. But that’s fine, because the next thing he says will probably be funny....'

Posted by Contributing Author
Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle / IMAGE: Comedy via YouTube

(Headline USAComedian Dave Chappelle plans to open his own comedy clubs across the country to promote “free thought” and fight back against woke culture, according to a recent profile in the Wall Street Journal.

The popular stand-up comedian has rankled the Left for the past several years by frequently cracking jokes about the more absurd parts of its agenda, such as transgenderism.

His 2021 Netflix special The Closer, for example, led to a protest by Netflix employees who demanded the streaming service remove it.

Now Chappelle hopes to bring comedy to smaller audiences in clubs of his own. He already has plans to open a club in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio; and he is moving to open another in Washington, D.C., the Journal reported. 

Chappelle has held three stand-up shows for audiences in his Yellow Springs club. He reportedly told the crowd it was one of his proudest achievements and that he hoped it would become a haven for free thinkers and artists.

“It’s just freedom,” said Brent Martin, a realtor from Mississippi, who traveled to see Chappelle in Memphis, Tenn., last year. “I can laugh at what he says, or I can dismiss it, or I can be offended. But that’s fine, because the next thing he says will probably be funny.”

Chappelle has defended wading into cultural hot topics, telling a crowd in Washington, D.C. last year, “The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it.”

He said he hopes his comedy clubs will not just attract crowds who appreciate having their views challenged, but comedians who are also willing to take on the woke mob.

“If we build this thing, I will tell you, all the greats will come,” Chappelle said last year. “They’re very excited about it.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CBS Investigative Journalist Warns 2024 Is Ripe for High Impact ‘Black Swan’ Event
Next article
With Gold at All-Time Highs, Will Silver Finally Take Off?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com