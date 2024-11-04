Cruz Predicts First 100 Days of Harris vs. Trump Administrations

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, predicted what the first 100 days of a potential second Trump administration would be like versus those of a prospective President Kamala Harris on Monday’s episode of his podcast.

The Republican lawmaker, who faces a contentious race against challenger Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, to keep his Senate seat, said he believes Trump has a “60/40” chance of winning back the White House.

If Donald Trump wins, our border will be secured immediately. He will end catch-and-release, enforce our border laws, and protect Americans. If Kamala Harris wins, the invasion of our country will get exponentially worse.https://t.co/9504gSYe4m pic.twitter.com/Lzp2zGuVnu — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 4, 2024

Cruz predicted Trump will make “a lot of things happen” come his inauguration on Jan. 20 if he is elected.

“If Trump wins, which you and I both hope and pray is what happens,” the senator said. “We’re going to see a lot of things happen, starting on January 20.”

Cruz said border security would be the first issue Trump tackles.

“We will secure the border and understand this is not going to take a year,” Cruz continued. “I don’t even believe it’s going to take six months.”

Cruz said Harris, who he believes has a “panicking” campaign, will cause illegal immigration numbers to surge if she ends up as president.

“On the flip side, Kamala, we’ve seen a decrease in illegal immigration over the last couple of months, because, frankly, Kamala and Biden they’re really cynical,” Cruz noted. “They think the voters are stupid that they know the press will dutifully report, ‘oh, the numbers are down.'”

Election Day Eve: Where Things Stand & What the Stakes Are for America. Listen to @benfergusonshow and I break down the latest election news on Verdict.https://t.co/mI5VKhaZRN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 4, 2024

Cruz warned that illegal immigration will more than double under Harris, saying the goal of the Democrats is to invade the U.S. with an onslaught of people who will undoubtedly vote for their party’s candidates.

The senator added the surge would began shortly after the election.

“If Kamala wins, then they’re like, ‘All right, no need to pretend anymore. Let’s go,'” Cruz said.

The senator encouraged Americans to come out and vote because he believes fraud only matters marginally.

“Historically, voter fraud only matters at the margin,” Cruz continued. “They say it only matters when it’s close. What that means is we’ve got to win by a big enough margin.”

Cruz discussed how important it is for voters to show up in battleground states when margins are incredibly slim.

“If we win by five points, we’ll be fine,” the senator added. “And so, we just need to make sure people turn out in big enough numbers that the election cannot be stolen.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.