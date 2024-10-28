Quantcast
Monday, October 28, 2024

Crooked Gold IRA Dealer “Regal Assets” Nailed Hard by the Feds

Posted by Money Metals News Service
Crooked Gold IRA Dealer

(Stefan Gleason, Money Metals News Service) Precious metals investors need to be careful to avoid scams. Some have been around for a long time in different forms. Others are newly proliferating now that gold is hitting records.

Last week, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced it has obtained a judgment in federal court against a predatory firm called Regal Assets:

Regal Assets solicited customers to transfer funds primarily from their tax-deferred retirement accounts to purchase precious metals from Regal Assets through self-directed IRAs. Rather than using all of the customers’ funds to purchase precious metals, the defendants misappropriated more than $21 million from more than 120 customers.

Money Metals has long been aware of Regal Assets’ corrupt practices. At one point, we took legal action against one of its affiliates for fraud and unfair trade practices after it published libelous, negative online “reviews” about our company to promote Regal Assets.

Gold Fraud

While the victims of the multi-million dollar fraud at Regal Assets can now seek restitution, they may never be made whole. (Best we can tell, the government never located the owner, Tyler Gallagher, who reportedly fled the country.) Nor will the victims of countless other scams, whose perpetrators may never be brought to justice.

Your best protection against getting fleeced when buying precious metals is to ignore the slick pitches that sound too good to be true. For safety, avoid doing business with dealers who advertise on cable TV using celebrity spokesmen.

Stick with bullion-focused dealers who have built up a reputation for stellar customer service and exhibit a genuine commitment to sound money principles.

Stefan Gleason is President and CEO of Money Metals Exchange, the company recently named “Best Overall Online Precious Metals Dealer” by Investopedia. A graduate of the University of Florida, Gleason is a seasoned business leader, investor, political strategist, and grassroots activist. Gleason has frequently appeared on national television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, and CNBC and in hundreds of publications such as the Wall Street Journal, TheStreet, and Seeking Alpha.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: Newly Obtained Transcript Implicates Local Snipers in Butler Security Failures
Next article
Daughter of LA Times Owner Explains Why Paper Isn’t Endorsing Harris

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com