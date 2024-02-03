‘Conversion Therapy’ Reduces Suicide Risk Among LGBT People

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Even though 27 states and Washington D.C. banned “conversion therapy” for minors because they “increase” the risk of suicide, it was recently revealed that not only is this not the case but the treatment decreases the risk of suicide or thoughts of suicide among the LGBT people.

“What we’re left with is a situation where we’re being fed a lie that somehow attempting to change sexual orientation is going to fail all the time and it’s going to cause harm, and the truth is just the opposite,” Father Paul Sullins, a Roman Catholic priest, senior research associate at The Ruth Institute and former sociology professor at Catholic University, said.

Sullins analyzed the data from a study that was conducted in 2020 by University of Southern California health researcher John Blosnich, who used the data that was collected by the Gallup Organization.

Gallup concluded that “conversion therapies” are harmful to LGBT people because they are having suicidal thoughts. Based on that, calls for banning the therapies were moved forward.

However, it appears that the researchers never bothered to highlight the fact that LGBT people were having suicidal thoughts before they started going through therapy.

“So I published a firm rebuttal to that study finding not only that did [‘the conversion therapy’] not increase suicidal behavior, it decreased it,” Sullins said.

As expected, leftist professors and researchers criticized the study’s findings and tried to silence Sullins.

“Even if my study was true, they claimed it was unethical to publish it because it implied that somehow people needed to be fixed, and it would impede the cause of gay rights. In a way, I find it an encouragement and a compliment when a study of mine is being suppressed. Because if they had an argument against what I was publishing, if they found a flaw in it, they would make that note,” he said.

Sullins also talked about how a venue canceled a presentation on his research.

“When they canceled like that, it says to me that they don’t really have an argument on the other side. They want to control us by censorship and by controlling the way that we think. Well, as an American, I don’t take well to that kind of control,” he said.