Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Congressional Investigators Visit Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Camp

'The American people are tired of seeing the Trump Administration pamper a sex trafficker...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Ghislaine Maxwell/IMAGE: YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Congressional investigators visited on Tuesday the minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas, where convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred last July after giving an interview to the Justice Department about her accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein.

The visit was related to the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into why Maxwell was transferred to the prison camp. Critics have suggested that she was transferred because she told the DOJ that she never witnessed President Donald Trump commit any wrongdoing with Epstein.

But while the congressional investigators were allowed to tour the facility, they said prison officials refused to answer basic questions about Maxwell’s transfer.

“Bureau of Prisons leadership repeatedly shut down our lines of questioning or could not provide basic information about our central concerns, including Ms. Maxwell’s extraordinary treatment, allegations of sexual assault at the facility, and retaliation against inmates who tried to blow the whistle. We also have serious concerns about the accuracy and veracity of information received by our investigative staff,” Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in a joint statement.

“The American people are tired of seeing the Trump Administration pamper a sex trafficker and obstruct Congress’s investigation into Attorney General Blanche’s role in ensuring Ms. Maxwell remains comfortable and quiet.”

While in her new prison camp, Maxwell’s reportedly received highly preferential treatment.

According to Raskin, “Maxwell’s meals have been customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff and then personally delivered to her in her cell by longtime federal employees.”

“An inmate who trains puppies to become service dogs was instructed to provide one to Maxwell for a time so she could play with the puppy, even though neither inmates nor staff are ordinarily allowed to pet the service dogs in training,” Raskin added.

“When Ms. Maxwell wanted to go to the prison exercise area, she was personally escorted there after hours by prison guards so she could work out by herself and was allowed to enjoy recreation time in staff-only areas.”

According to Raskin, the preferential treatment is so bad that one Bryan prison official has complained that he is “sick of having to be Maxwell’s bitch.”

On Meet the Press last December, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Maxwell was moved due to the death threats she had been receiving at the low-security prison where she was previously incarcerated.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

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