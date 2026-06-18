Congressional Candidate Caught in Teen Takeover

(Jim Talamonti, The Center Square) An Illinois candidate for Congress says a teen takeover arrived like a storm at a Chicago grocery store where she was shopping this week.

Christian Maxwell is the Republican nominee for the House seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Chicago.

Maxwell said there were a few teens and police units outside the Hyde Park Trader Joe’s when she entered the store with her four children Monday evening, but the dynamic quickly changed.

“I didn’t know initially, but it was because the full teen takeover had arrived kind of like a storm. It was that quick. It went from being a few kids to hundreds of kids at this location,” Maxwell told The Center Square.

Maxwell said there were adult men mixed in with the teens.

“They have on balaclavas or they have on masks like the COVID-19 mask. They’re in full black attire and they have bags as well. So these are not just children who are making some TikToks and having fun,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell said she was able to check out and exit the store. She said there were teens all over the parking lot and men walking by as she got her kids into the car.

She posted a video with brief footage of the incident on social media.

Although she was not aware of any injuries, Maxwell said the takeover devolved into brawls at several area businesses.

“When I drove past, I saw merchandise on the ground in front of the Walgreens. Those kids actually had fights all throughout Hyde Park. They kept traveling. They travel like a horde,” Maxwell said.

She said teens have stolen “a good amount” of Chicago Transit Authority fare because they bum rush the bus or train to avoid paying.

When asked by The Center Square about a potential solution to the teen takeover issue, Maxwell said more rules are not needed.

“You have to enforce the laws we already have. It has never been ok for parents to not know where their children are. These are minors,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell said parents should be held accountable if their minor children are picked up for entering a business and stealing.