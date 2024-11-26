Quantcast
Tuesday, November 26, 2024

‘You’re Gonna Be Embarrassed’: CNN Panel Cries Fake News When Scott Jennings Cites CNN’s Own Reporting

'I heard what you’re saying about X. I saw a survey this week. It’s now the most ideologically balanced user platform of any platform...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
CNN
CNN / IMAGE: @EndWokeness via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN panelists raged Monday night about a survey reporting that billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform X is more ideologically balanced than it was as Twitter, bemoaning the survey as fake news—even after they learned CNN reported on the survey.

On NewsNight, political commentator Scott Jennings hit back at Amazon Prime Video show host Cari Champion for criticizing X as a Republican echo chamber.

“I heard what you’re saying about X. I saw a survey this week. It’s now the most ideologically balanced user platform of any platform,” he told Champion, who interjected immediately.

“Scott, stop! Stop! It’s too early. I just sat down,” she whined. “I’ve only been here for two minutes.”

Jennings told Champion she was “gonna be embarrassed” by the source of the survey he referenced, which prompted CNN panelist Ashley Allison and guest host Audie Cornish to chime in and ask, “Who’s the source?”

Jennings revealed CNN reported on the survey earlier, but Champion said, “it’s not accurate and you know it.”

CNN’s Harry Enten recently reported that under Musk, X has become more ideologically balanced as an equal number of Republicans and Democrats told a survey they use the platform for news.

In 2024, survey data showed that 48% of Democrats and 47% of Republicans used X for news, compared to 65% of Democrats and 31% of Republicans in 2022.

Cornish interrupted to say that once Musk rebranded Twitter as X after his acquisition in 2022, major changes to the platform took place.

She pointed out that President-elect Donald Trump gave Musk a role in his incoming administration.

Trump partnered Musk with former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, another successful businessman, to head the new Department of Government Efficiency.

Cornish rerouted the discussion to Musk teasing a buyout of struggling MSNBC, which Comcast announced will soon be offloaded into a spinoff company, among other channels, and separated from NBC News.

She suggested billionaires buying mass media companies was dangerous.

Musk reposted the one-minute CNN clip, amused by the end when one panelist said former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates purchasing a media company would not be concerning because that billionaire “is sane.”

“Listen to the end of the clip lmao,” Musk wrote on X.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Federal Reserve Lost Another $20 Billion in the Third Quarter; You Will Get the Bill
Next article
Seven Key Indicators to Watch as the Dollar Declines

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com