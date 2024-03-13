CIA Responded to Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Threat, New Records Show

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The non-profit transparency group Judicial Watch released new records Wednesday, revealing that CIA explosives technicians were part of the response to the pipe bombs placed outside the RNC and DNC headquarters ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

The revelation about the CIA bomb techs was included in 88 pages of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives records obtained by Judicial Watch via the Freedom of Information Act.

“[ATF] records include a series of text messages under the heading ‘January 7 Intel Chain’ in which two separate references to participation by the CIA are made. One states that ‘two CIA bomb techs’ are assisting with ‘a pipe bomb scene on New Jersey and D ST SE.’ Another references ‘several CIA dog teams on standby,’” Judicial Watch said on its latest batch of records.

The revelation that the CIA was a part of the pipe bombs response adds to the mystery of a case that remains cold more than three years after the fact.

An issue ignored by mainstream media, conservative outlets such as Revolver News have shown the improbability that the explosive devices could have been sitting outside the DNC and RNC headquarters for some 17 hours.

And according to former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, the bureau might be suppressing information about the pipe bomb suspect’s identity.

Seraphin, who worked on the Jan. 6 investigation before being suspended from the FBI in April 2022, told the Washington Times earlier this year that investigators linked the suspect to a D.C. MetroRail SmarTrip card. The card indicated the individual got off at a Northern Virginia stop after planting both devices on Jan. 5.

“So they tagged the entrance time and the exit time to that card to that guy. And then they found out who bought the card. And the guy who bought the card was not the guy who was using it,” Seraphin told the Washington Times.

“The card had never been used before. It was bought a year prior by a retired chief master sergeant in the Air Force, and he was a security contractor. So, he held a security clearance,” he reportedly said.

Additionally, Seraphin has alleged that the J6 pipe bombs were built with inert material and were incapable of detonating.

On the No Way, Jose podcast last May, Seraphin explained the implications of his disclosures.

“Here’s why that’s interesting: The feds are never going to give you a real bomb. If they’re going to set you up with something, it’s not going to be real. It’s going to be to set you up,” he said.

“And there’s no reason why we should not have run this person into the ground and found out who it was. And that person should have been charged. The only reasonable thing I can think of is: Somebody doesn’t want that person to be found, and the most likely reason is that person is or was a federal source for some agency at some point,” he said.

