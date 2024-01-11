Chris Christie Ducks Out of GOP Primary, Capping Off Sad Career

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Chris Christie suspended his long-shot bid for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday, bringing an end to a tumultuous political career that included two infamous terms as New Jersey governor and two unsuccessful presidential bids.

In a speech delivered in New Hampshire, Christie acknowledged the harsh reality that Republican voters did not resonate with his 2024 vision, which obsessively centered around anti-Donald Trump remarks and appearances on CNN.

“I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win,” Christie said. “It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I’m suspending my campaign tonight.”

Trump, the presumed Republican nominee, largely dismissed Christie’s exit, shifting the focus to a hot mic incident where the former New Jersey governor criticized former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump remarked, “I hear Chris Christie is dropping out of the race today — I might even get to like him again! Anyway, he was just caught on a hot mic making a very truthful statement: ‘She’s gonna get smoked…You and I both know it, she’s not up to this.’”

BREAKING: While waiting for Chris Christie announcement, he can be heard on a hot mic criticizing @NikkiHaley while talking to someone. “She’s gonna get smoked,” he says. “You and I both know it, she’s not up to this.” He also claims DeSantis called him, then feed is cut. pic.twitter.com/3Lrz2t6BQ8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 10, 2024

Christie first ran for president in 2015, facing the powerful force of the Trump campaign. Ultimately, Christie withdrew when it became apparent that there was no viable path to victory, choosing instead to endorse Trump.

After Trump secured the presidential nomination and won the 2016 election, Christie became a closer ally and served on the 2016 transition team. However, reports alleged that tensions arose when Trump passed over him for the attorney general nomination and declined other cabinet posts.

His relationship with Trump completely soured after the contentious 2020 presidential election, with Trump claiming the results were stolen and Christie dismissing the allegations as conspiratorial.

However, as Trump aimed for a third White House run, Christie, for reasons that remain unclear, believed he could prevent the highly popular former president from securing the Republican nomination in 2024.

Voters and consistent negative polls proved Christie wrong. Almost no polls positioned Christie close to the leading candidacy of Trump. In fact, he rarely approached Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Haley, presumed to be the second and third contenders for the nomination.

Several Republican commentators flooded Twitter with mocking posts and images poking fun at Christie’s departure.

In Memory of Chris Christie’s Presidential Campaign pic.twitter.com/7FbKrDnOiK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 11, 2024

Chris Christie Suspends Campaign To Spend More Time With Family-Sized 12-Piece Chicken Meal From KFC https://t.co/oPDBVTws5t pic.twitter.com/RLNE1v5mAs — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 10, 2024

Chris Christie will never forgive Vivek for this moment here pic.twitter.com/4fOAF260kN — George (@BehizyTweets) January 11, 2024

Chris Christie officially drops out of the 2024 race pic.twitter.com/53DZIzlKl6 — NautPoso 🇮🇪☘️ (@NautPoso) January 10, 2024