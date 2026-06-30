Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Charlie Kirk’s Parents and Widow to Attend Key Court Hearing

DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the trigger of the rifle used to kill Kirk, the fired cartridge casing, two unfired cartridges and a towel used to wrap the rifle...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Erika Kirk forgives her husband's assassin
Erika Kirk forgives her husband's assassin during the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, Sept. 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Ariz.

(Headline USACharlie Kirk’s parents and his widow, Erika Kirk, will attend a key hearing in his murder case next week in Utah, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Prosecutors will aim to show during the weeklong preliminary hearing that they have enough evidence against Tyler Robinson to proceed to a trial. The hearing, set to begin July 6, will mark the most significant presentation of evidence in the case so far — and the first time that Kirk’s family will be in the courtroom with the man accused of killing him.

Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. The 23-year-old from southwestern Utah is charged with aggravated murder in the Sept. 10 killing of Kirk, a conservative activist who was shot in the neck while addressing a crowd of thousands at Utah Valley University. Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

Erika Kirk took the helm of Turning Point USA, the conservative youth movement that her husband co-founded, after his death last fall. During her husband’s memorial service, she said she forgives the young man accused of assassinating her husband. Still, Erika Kirk has pushed to maintain public access to the court proceedings.

She is expected to attend throughout the week with Charlie Kirk’s parents, Robert and Kathryn Kirk, who have largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Prosecutors have said that during the hearing they plan to introduce forensic analyses, surveillance video, recordings of witness statements, autopsy findings and alleged messages from Robinson admitting to the crime.

Authorities have said DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the trigger of the rifle used to kill Kirk, the fired cartridge casing, two unfired cartridges and a towel used to wrap the rifle. Prosecutors also have said Robinson left a note for his romantic partner that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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