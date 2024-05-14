Quantcast
Tuesday, May 14, 2024

BoA ‘De-Banks’ Whitmer Kidnap Conspiracy Documentarian

'This is clearly because of my documentary...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Bank of America
A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Journalist Christina Urso, who’s making a documentary about the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, announced Monday that Bank of America has closed her account without giving her any reason or warning.

“The ‘risk department’ has decided to close the account and these bastards want me to wait for a check to come on the mail with the account balance. They are literally holding my funds hostage right now. This is insane,” she said on Twitter.

The closure comes as Urso was about to take two trips to complete her reporting on the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap conspiracy—a case that involved numerous underhanded tactics by the FBI’s at least 12 undercover informants and agents.

Urso said that thankfully, she still has a separate account for the GiveSendGo donations her documentary has received. Nevertheless, Urso said she views the sudden account closure as political.

“This is clearly because of my documentary and my critical reporting,” said Urso, who’s been SWATTED, surveilled and de-platformed during the course of making her documentary, which is titled Kidnap and Kill: An FBI Terror Plot.

Bank of American publicists Matthew Card and Juan Soto did not respond to emails from Headline USA about Urso’s situation.

Bank of America has a documented history of working with the U.S. government to target political dissidents, such as when it provided a trove of data about January 6 protestors to the FBI—voluntarily and without a warrant.

The bank has also denied services to Christian charities, gun manufacturers, distributors, and sellers, fossil fuel producers and other service providers.

Republican AG Investigation

Last month, a coalition of 15 Republican attorneys general sent Bank of America a letter about its “de-banking practices.”

“Your discriminatory behavior is a serious threat to free speech and religious freedom, is potentially illegal, and is causing political and regulatory backlash,” the attorneys general told Bank of America in an April 15 letter.

“Your bank needs to be transparent with and assure us, its shareholders, and others that it will not continue to de-bank customers for their speech or religious exercise.”

The attorneys general gave Bank of America 30 days to provide a written report about their policies and practices, update terms of service, participate in the Alliance Defending Freedom’s Viewpoint Diversity Score Business Index, and support shareholder proposals protecting religious and political diversity.

The AGs didn’t say what they’ll do if Bank of America misses their deadline, which is tomorrow.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Industrial and Tech Demand for Gold Surged in Q1

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com