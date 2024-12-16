BlueAnon Thinks Kamala’s ‘Not Going Quietly’ Pledge Means She Is Plotting a Coup

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Leftist women convinced Vice President Kamala Harris is plotting a coup took to social media following the failed Democrat presidential candidate’s blowout defeat to President-elect Donald Trump.

CNN reported Sunday that Harris told donors she’s “not going quietly” as rumors swirl about a potential 2028 presidential campaign or a California gubernatorial bid.

That same day, President Joe Biden suggested his vice president is “not going anywhere” during remarks at the Democratic National Committee holiday reception, according to the New York Post.

WATCH: CNN reports Kamala Harris is thinking about running for Governor of California in 2026 or President in 2028. Kamala tells donors: “I’m not going quietly into the night.” pic.twitter.com/h4Ziu6c1cG — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 15, 2024

One wide-eyed woman said, “Psst… the Harris team just sent out an email,” in video posted on social media.

She read aloud the Harris campaign’s fundraising email acknowledging that the election results did not pan out as Democrats had hoped, which also included a line saying Harris thinks a long-term battle “doesn’t mean we won’t win.”

“Now usually, I mean, I cannot…. There is no way that they don’t know that we are doing all of this speculating,” the woman said, going on to suggest that global turmoil would ensue under Trump. “Bashir—I don’t know if y’all heard of Bashir, but he said, ‘If the woman wins they will make contact. And if the man wins, it will be World War III.”

The Kamala Harris Victory Fund is sending emails with huge clues and hints. She’s fighting and she’s going to win, per many leftist liberal women. pic.twitter.com/fT9IzbCYbe — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 12, 2024

In a separate video, another woman suggested “Kamala Mamala” was leaving her voters “Easter eggs” as part of a “secret language.”

She mentioned the Harris campaign raised $1 billion and referenced comments from Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., as proof that “Barbie Land is happening.”

“And I would just like to say that the reason why you never underestimate Gen X is because we beat him. Because he doesn’t think we’re smart cause we’re pretty. And all of us are pretty. On our phone,” she said.

Shhh… please keep this on the down-low and don’t share! Kamala-Momala is speaking in a secret language and sending us hints. If you’re fluent, you’ll understand she’s not backing down. pic.twitter.com/9B1wMgJsYg — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) November 12, 2024

A woman who claimed to be psychic suggested on TikTok that Trump will not be inaugurated and instead, Harris will serve as president come 2025.

Over on the psychic side of TikTok, there are predictions flying that Trump WILL NOT be inaugurated and it will be Kamala serving as president in 2025. Do you believe this? pic.twitter.com/nFaOPbCgai — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 13, 2024

“I have been talking to spirits. It has been a tumultuous time, I don’t have to tell you that,” the self-proclaimed psychic told her followers. “I can say, it is definitely not over.”

One man even got in on the Harris presidency conspiracies, excitedly predicting that the Harris could move into the White House between 2024 and 2025.

FACT: Madame President will soon be in the White House. Even though she didn’t win the election, she’s moving in. pic.twitter.com/wfKbsXnJyF — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 13, 2024

“I’m telling you. I feel it all up in my chest! In my chest! My chest!” he jubilantly shouted.

