Monday, December 16, 2024

BlueAnon Thinks Kamala’s ‘Not Going Quietly’ Pledge Means She Is Plotting a Coup

'I have been talking to spirits. It has been a tumultuous time, I don’t have to tell you that...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Leftist women convinced Vice President Kamala Harris is plotting a coup took to social media following the failed Democrat presidential candidate’s blowout defeat to President-elect Donald Trump.

CNN reported Sunday that Harris told donors she’s “not going quietly” as rumors swirl about a potential 2028 presidential campaign or a California gubernatorial bid.

That same day, President Joe Biden suggested his vice president is “not going anywhere” during remarks at the Democratic National Committee holiday reception, according to the New York Post.

One wide-eyed woman said, “Psst… the Harris team just sent out an email,” in video posted on social media.

She read aloud the Harris campaign’s fundraising email acknowledging that the election results did not pan out as Democrats had hoped, which also included a line saying Harris thinks a long-term battle “doesn’t mean we won’t win.”

“Now usually, I mean, I cannot…. There is no way that they don’t know that we are doing all of this speculating,” the woman said, going on to suggest that global turmoil would ensue under Trump. “Bashir—I don’t know if y’all heard of Bashir, but he said, ‘If the woman wins they will make contact. And if the man wins, it will be World War III.”

In a separate video, another woman suggested “Kamala Mamala” was leaving her voters “Easter eggs” as part of a “secret language.”

She mentioned the Harris campaign raised $1 billion and referenced comments from Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., as proof that “Barbie Land is happening.”

“And I would just like to say that the reason why you never underestimate Gen X is because we beat him. Because he doesn’t think we’re smart cause we’re pretty. And all of us are pretty. On our phone,” she said.

A woman who claimed to be psychic suggested on TikTok that Trump will not be inaugurated and instead, Harris will serve as president come 2025.

“I have been talking to spirits. It has been a tumultuous time, I don’t have to tell you that,” the self-proclaimed psychic told her followers. “I can say, it is definitely not over.”

One man even got in on the Harris presidency conspiracies, excitedly predicting that the Harris could move into the White House between 2024 and 2025.

“I’m telling you. I feel it all up in my chest! In my chest! My chest!” he jubilantly shouted.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer previously published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

