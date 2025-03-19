Quantcast
Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Biden’s Protégé Harry Sisson Faces #MeToo Allegations

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Harry Sisson and Joe Biden
Harry Sisson poses for a selfie with Joe Biden. / PHOTO: @harryjsisson via Threads

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) It turns out, Harry Sisson apparently isn’t gay after all.

Sisson, the 22-year-old influencer recruited by Democrats to engage young voters online, came under fire on Tuesday after several women accused him of sexual impropriety. 

At least 12 women claim Sisson made romantic advances and influenced them to share explicit photos on Snapchat—allegedly claiming they were the only women he was talking to. One of the accusers is an alleged survivor of domestic abuse. 

Sisson was once known for his viral videos attacking Republicans and supporting Democrats. He was recruited by the Biden White House to help him reach young voters, though these efforts were unsuccessful. 

Some accusers took to TikTok to share their stories, claiming Sisson misled them into thinking he was only interested in dating them, rather than pursuing multiple relationships. These allegations were compiled and shared on X by investigative journalist Sarah Fields. 

One accuser, Dianna Michelle, said her relationship with Sisson began in 2022 through Instagram messages, only for her to later discover that a friend of hers was also dating him. 

“I didn’t speak to him after that for a good long while because I’m not gonna sit here and compete for a f*cking TikToker,” Michelle said in a TikTok video reviewed by Headline USA.  

Michelle identified five other women with similar experiences. One of them, Serenity Dawn, demanded on her TikTok page that Sisson be held “ACCOUNTABLE.” 

“I personally shared my experiences to further validate the other women, and to show the pattern of behavior by this creator,” Dawn posted on TikTok. “I understand that this is an incredibly influential person.” 

She added, “There have been no apologies, and multiple women are now being called insane, and this is becoming a very big thing.” This refers to Sisson’s claims that the women are “lunatics” for making the accusations. 

Another woman, Carlee Hosch, shared lengthy videos with screenshots of her sexually explicit communications with Sisson, who she said “played” her for nine months. 

According to screenshots shared by Hosch, Sisson stated he was unable to commit to exclusivity—not because he was dating other women, but because his “mind and energy” were focused on “other places right now.” 

Despite this, Sisson pursued a romantic relationship with Hosch, describing her buttocks as “fat” and claiming he would have unprotected sex with her. 

Another targeted woman identified only as Sara (username PlayMatesara), said Sisson claimed he was interested in getting to know her rather than just her body. However, Sara asserted that the reality was the opposite. She expressed disappointment upon learning that Sisson is “different online than he is in real life.” 

Sisson has not addressed the accusations on his social media pages and did not respond to Headline USA’s request for an interview sent via Instagram.

The Sisson scandal sparked numerous jokes online, given that he had been rumored to be gay.

