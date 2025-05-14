Biden Reveals Major Development in Prostate Following Physical Exam

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former President Joe Biden disclosed new medical findings from a recent physical exam, just months before leaving office as the oldest president in U.S. history.

According to a spokesperson, doctors found a “small nodule” in Biden’s prostate. His office declined to provide further details, including whether any tests or treatment were planned.

“In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation,” the spokesperson told ABC News on Tuesday.

Biden previously had a carcinoma removed from his skin in 2023 following a biopsy.

The announcement comes as Biden mounts a reputation rehab tour, months after Democratic Party leaders forced him out of the 2024 race over concerns about his age.

Biden continues to claim—without evidence—that he would have defeated President Donald Trump had he stayed in the race.

Some of Biden’s own allies disagreed.

Former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer all urged Biden to step aside and make room for a younger candidate.

Their concerns began after Biden’s disastrous debate against Trump—confirming what outlets like Headline USA had reported for years: he was mentally unfit to serve.

Shortly after exiting the race, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his chosen successor.

Harris, who spent years dismissing questions about Biden’s decline, went on to lose the election.

During a soft-ball interview on ABC News’s The View, Biden defended his mental acuity, claiming critics were “wrong” and that “there’s nothing to sustain” their accusations.