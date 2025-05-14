Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Biden Reveals Major Development in Prostate Following Physical Exam

'In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / IMAGE @HelvidiusPrisc via X

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Disgraced former President Joe Biden disclosed new medical findings from a recent physical exam, just months before leaving office as the oldest president in U.S. history. 

According to a spokesperson, doctors found a “small nodule” in Biden’s prostate. His office declined to provide further details, including whether any tests or treatment were planned. 

“In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation,” the spokesperson told ABC News on Tuesday. 

Biden previously had a carcinoma removed from his skin in 2023 following a biopsy.  

The announcement comes as Biden mounts a reputation rehab tour, months after Democratic Party leaders forced him out of the 2024 race over concerns about his age. 

Biden continues to claim—without evidence—that he would have defeated President Donald Trump had he stayed in the race. 

Some of Biden’s own allies disagreed.  

Former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer all urged Biden to step aside and make room for a younger candidate. 

Their concerns began after Biden’s disastrous debate against Trump—confirming what outlets like Headline USA had reported for years: he was mentally unfit to serve. 

Shortly after exiting the race, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his chosen successor.  

Harris, who spent years dismissing questions about Biden’s decline, went on to lose the election. 

During a soft-ball interview on ABC News’s The View, Biden defended his mental acuity, claiming critics were “wrong” and that “there’s nothing to sustain” their accusations. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
GOP Budget Plan Limits SNAP Work Requirement Waivers, Tells States to Help Pay

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com