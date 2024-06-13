Quantcast
Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Despite Claiming to Respect Verdict, Biden Quietly Echoes Trump’s Complaints

'This is a clear blow to President Biden and one that is not simply a political or legal blow, but a deeply personal one...'

Joe Biden
Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) The Biden family’s inner circle reportedly was “stunned” by a Delaware jury’s decision to convict Hunter Biden on all three felony gun charges this week.

Though the president publicly vowed to respect the outcome of the case and its legal proceedings, Politico reported that he has privately bemoaned the charges against his embattled son, which now could land Hunter in jail.

“If I weren’t running for re-election, he would have gotten the plea deal,” Joe Biden remarked to one of his aides, referring to a plea deal offered to Hunter by the Justice Department that was thrown out by the judge overseeing Hunter’s case.

Ironically, Biden and his fellow Democrats have sought to attack former President Donald Trump’s complaints over the lawfare attacks being waged against him.

After Trump’s recent conviction by a kangaroo court in Manhattan, Biden released a statement downplaying any notion of malfeasance and insisting that the verdict was fair and should be respected.

Hunter Biden’s legal team was also shocked by the jury’s decision in the Delaware case, according to ABC’s Jonathan Karl. Hunter’s lawyers reportedly were confident that the case would result in an acquittal or at least a hung jury.

“The one-word response I got from a very close friend of Hunter Biden’s is stunned, absolutely stunned,” Karl said on Tuesday. “This is a clear blow to President Biden and one that is not simply a political or legal blow, but a deeply personal one.”

Karl also suggested that Joe Biden might be more open to issuing a pardon to Hunter, despite his previous pledge not to do so.

“I’m sure there are some interesting conversations happening right now inside the Biden family and at the White House,” Karl said.

In a statement after the jury’s verdict, Joe Biden said he was “so proud” of Hunter despite his son’s felony conviction.

“As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” he said. “As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

