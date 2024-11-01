Biden-Harris Gov’t Refusing to Tell Iowa How Many of Its Voters Aren’t Citizens

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has completed a review of the 2,176 registered voters in Iowa who’ve self-identified as non-citizens, after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate requested information about their status.

However, USCIS is refusing to make that information available to state election officials.

Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Jodi Ernst wrote to USCIS Ur M. Jaddou on Thursday, demanding that she turn over the voter-eligibility data to Pate immediately.

“Time is of the essence, as voting in Iowa has been underway since October 16 and Iowa election law requires absentee ballots be separated from their carrier envelopes on Monday, November 4,” Grassley and Ernst said in their letter to USCIS.

“We expect a response to this letter and for the information to be released to Iowa’s Secretary of State by end of day Friday, November 1. If that doesn’t happen, you will be playing into the very serious concerns of Iowans that the Biden-Harris administration is not following federal law and not taking reasonable measures to ensure only citizens are voting in our federal elections.”

Grassley and Ernst’s letter came on the same day that Pate asked for their assistance with the matter. In an open letter to Grassley, Pate said information about whether the 2,176 self-purported non-citizens is crucial to ensure a fair election.

“The work has been done. The most current, verified information is avaiblae. Yet Washington DC will not share it with us. We have heard it before—‘see something, say something.’ The federal government has said it themselves but have not followed through,” Pate said.

“If the federal government has information that will ensure only U.S. citizens vote AND ensure naturalized citizens can cast their ballot as normal, that information must be shared.”

Pate also said that even if USCIS provides him with the info he seeks, he expects the Justice Department to challenge any effort to remove non-citizens from the voter rolls.

