Biden Forgets Hamas’s Name During Awkward Press Conference

'[S]hame on all of you pretending everything is OK. You are leading us—and him—into a disaster, and you damn well know it...'

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden appeared to forget the name of Hamas during a bumbling press conference on Tuesday, The Telegraph reported.

The 81-year-old was asked about ongoing hostage negotiations between Israel and the terrorist organization after delivering a speech on the new border security bill introduced in the Senate.

“There is some movement, and I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna …” he began, before pausing and staring blankly ahead.

“Let me choose my words: There’s some movement, there’s been … a response from the, uh…,” he said, again pausing. “There’s been a response … from … the opposition, but, um…”

Biden then looked to his left, toward his aides. A reporter eventually chimed in, asking whether he was referring to Hamas.

“Yes, I’m sorry, from Hamas,” he said. “But it seems to be a little over the top. We’re not sure where it is. There’s a continuing negotiation right now.”

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who is challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination, said the party needs to face facts when it comes to Biden’s mental fitness.

“I’m attacked for being honest and saying the quiet part out loud—the part DC insiders only do in private,” he tweeted.

“I admire our President. I voted for him and campaigned for him. He has visited my home and been gracious to my family and our country,” Phillips continued. “But shame on all of you pretending everything is OK. You are leading us—and him—into a disaster, and you damn well know it.”

Former President Donald Trump’s team also blasted Biden, saying, “Lights are on but no one is home.”

Recent polls have found the majority of Americans, including Democrats, believe Biden is too old to seek reelection.

A national NBC poll released on Tuesday found that 76% of all voters have major or moderate concerns about the president’s age and mental and physical health, including 54% of his voter Democratic base.

