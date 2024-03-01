White House Claims Biden ‘Doesn’t Need’ a Cognitive Exam

(Headline USA) The White House claimed Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn’t take a cognitive exam as part of his annual physical because he “doesn’t need” one, CBS News reported.

Biden underwent the annual health check, which was conducted by a team of 20 doctors, last week, and the results were released on Wednesday in a six-page, memorandum-style summary from Kevin C. O’Connor, the official physician to the president.

The summary reported that Biden remained “fit for duty” and that he “fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

When asked if a cognitive test was part of it, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the doctors who examined Biden found him to be so mentally sound that they did not feel the need to give him one.

“The president doesn’t need a cognitive test,” Jean-Pierre said.

“That is not my assessment, she continued. “That is the assessment of the president’s doctor; that is also the assessment of his neurologist.”

She went on to claim that the rigors of his daily routine were evidence enough of his cognitive faculties, even though the actual performance of many of his duties would seem to indicate otherwise.

Biden “passes a cognitive test every day—every day—as he moves from one topic to another topic, understanding the granular level of these topics,” Jean-Pierre claimed, accurately characterizing Biden’s disjunctive thought process, if not his level of comprehension.

“You saw him talking about fighting crime today,” she said. Tomorrow he’s going to the border.”

Biden looking, lost, weak and frail down at the southern border. pic.twitter.com/kU07Au3z4j — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) February 29, 2024

Biden has also waived off concerns about his mental acuity, joking that his doctors “think I look too young” after returning from his annual physical.

“There is nothing different than last year,” he added.

But his own frequent gaffes and blunders seem to suggest that the 81-year-old’s condition, which was already in decline at the start of his term, has been rapidly deteriorating.

On three occasions in the month of February alone, confused current European officials with deceased ones and mixed up the leaders of Mexico and Egypt.

And a report from his own Justice Department indicated that Biden suffered from an extremely poor memory, with special counsel Robert Hur revealing that he had forgotten when he was vice president and when his late son Beau died during the course of an interview to investigate his mishandling of classified materials.