Monday, December 11, 2023

Biden Admin. Gave $500K to Anti-Israel Group to Fight ‘Disinformation’ in Mid-East

Weeks later, MENAACTION’s founders were spreading disinformation of their own in regards to the conflict between Israel and Hamas...

MENAACTION
MENAACTION / IMAGE: hamza elanfassi via YouTube

(Headline USA) The Biden administration gave more than $500,000 to an anti-Israel group to combat “disinformation” in the Middle East, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Just before Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, the State Department gave $573,000 to MENAACTION Inc., a Virginia-based nonprofit, to protect “media and society against disinformation” and train Middle Eastern journalists on how to identify “fake news,” federal spending records showed.

Weeks later, MENAACTION’s founders were spreading disinformation of their own in regards to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

For example, co-founder Chris Aboukhaled pushed Hamas’s claim that Israel bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, despite U.S. intelligence reports that suggested the rockets had been fired by a terrorist group within Gaza.

MENAACTION’s other co-founder, Mohammed Abu Dalhoum, has similarly blasted Israel’s response to Hamas’s attacks as acts of “genocide,” denying that Israel is acting in “self-defense.”

Dalhoum even suggested Secretary of State Antony Blinken could not serve as an impartial mediator in negotiations between Israel and Palestinian leaders because he is Jewish.

This is not the first radically anti-Israel group the Biden administration has funded. The State Department also recently awarded $260,000 to a Palestinian university in the West Bank that hailed Hamas terrorists as “righteous martyrs.” Al-Quds University praised Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, saying in a statement afterwards that it “mourns the martyrs of the nation who died … as a result of [Israel’s] aggression.”

The Department of Homeland Security likewise gave millions of dollars to radical mosques that call for the annihilation of Israel and the Jewish people.

The California-based Masjid al-Ansar mosque, for example, earned $100,000 from DHS as part of its Nonprofit Security Grants Program. The imam of Masjid al-Ansar, Moustafa Kamel, has called Jews a “bigoted and arrogant breed of people” and prayed they “will be annihilated” in war.

