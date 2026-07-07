Bars and Nightlife Vanish as a Nation Retreats Indoors

(José Niño, Headline USA) Independent research firm Hedgeye set off a fierce online reaction this weekend when it published a blunt autopsy of American social life. The Stamford, Connecticut-based financial media company argued that the nation has quietly torn down the places where people once met, and the figures it cited paint a bleak picture.

In its viral post, Hedgeye declared that “America is running out of places to gather.” The firm noted that “bars and clubs per capita have fallen over 60% since the late 1970s, and since 2001 a fifth of movie theaters have shut their doors.”

America is running out of places to gather: Bars and clubs per capita have fallen over 60% since the late 1970s, and since 2001 a fifth of movie theaters have shut their doors. Over the past two decades, the country has lost roughly 2,000 golf courses and 7,000 bars and… pic.twitter.com/35pN349ApR — Hedgeye (@Hedgeye) July 5, 2026

The scale of the loss stuns. Hedgeye reported that the country has surrendered “roughly 2,000 golf courses and 7,000 bars and nightclubs” over the past two decades. Data on vanishing nightlife backs that contraction, which analysts trace to shifting tastes, climbing rents, and the pull of home entertainment, per a report by White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group.

Live music offers no escape. Hedgeye pointed out that “top-tour concert tickets averaged $134 last year, up +42% from 2019.” Pollstar numbers confirm the squeeze, pegging the average top tour ticket at $135.92 in 2024, a jump of roughly 41% from 2019. Those prices increasingly lock out working families.

The firm warned that “nearly 80% see friends and family less than three times a week,” then landed its gut punch. “America has traded their community for their couch.”

The idea builds on sociologist Ray Oldenburg, who coined the phrase third places for the bars, cafes, and libraries that anchor community life. Their retreat feeds what the U.S. Surgeon General branded a loneliness epidemic in 2023, warning that isolation raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, and early death. A recent Syracuse University study found the sharpest third place losses fell hardest on Black, low income, and rural communities.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino