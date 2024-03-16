Almost 30% of Gen-Z Women ‘Identify’ as LGBT

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The new data revealed that more than one in five Generation Z adults now identify as LGBT, among which was nearly 30% of Gen Z women.

A Gallup poll that was released on March 13, 2024, said that about 22% of young adults who were aged 18 to 26 last year self-identify as LGBT, which is higher than nearly one in 10 millennials — those aged 27 to 42 — who identify as LGBT, and even higher than the 5% of Generation X, 2% of baby boomers and 1% of the Silent Generation who identify as such, according to the Daily Wire.

“Overall, each younger generation is about twice as likely as the generation that preceded it to identify as LGBTQ+,” the report said.

Last year, the general population of adults who identify as LGBT hit 7.6%, an all-time high, while 85.6% say they are straight or heterosexual.

In comparison, the percentage of those who identified as LGBT sat at just 3.5% back in 2012.

Jeffrey Jones, a senior editor at Gallup, revealed that the increase is driven in part by Gen Z women, almost 30% of whom identify as LGBT, mostly bisexual.

“That’s where a lot of the growth seems to be happening,” he said.

It was also discovered that 9% of millennial women identify as bisexual.

The largest LGBT group was bisexuals, making up more than half, 57% of those who identified as LGBT and 4.4% of adults overall.

The next category was homosexual men, making up 18.1% of those who identified as LGBT. Lesbians made up 15.1% and “transgenders” made up 11.8%.

“Pansexual” and asexual identities were volunteered by less than 2% of adults who said they were LGBT, according to the data.

The survey found that 8.5% of women and 4.7% of men identified as LGBT, making women nearly twice as likely to identify as LGBT.

Some of the people previously warned others about an increasing number of teenage girls identifying as “transgender” and seeking out “transgender medical services” with permanent effects.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health reported that teenage girls are many times more likely to seek out “transgender medical services” than teen boys.