Alleged Charlie Kirk Killer’s Lawyers Want to Cross-Examine Ex-Roommate at Preliminary Hearing

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Lawyers for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, want to cross-examine Robinson’s former roommate at his preliminary hearing next month.

The ex-roommate and purported lover, Lance Twiggs, is set to be a “central witness” against Robinson, due to the incriminating note that Robinson purportedly left Twiggs, as well as the text messages between them in which Robinson allegedly confessed to killing Kirk.

According to new court filings, Twiggs gave a statement to investigators just after Robinson turned himself in on Sept. 11. Twiggs told investigators that Robinson had admitted via electronic messages to him and others that he had killed Charlie Kirk.

🚨 BREAKING: ROBINSON'S TRANS LOVER, LANCE TWIGGS, GIVEN LIMITED IMMUNITY@willchamberlain: “Basically, the testimony and the fruits of the testimony can't be used to prosecute him.”@JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/014HevRirP — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) June 17, 2026

On April 20, Twiggs gave a recorded statement under oath. He was given use-immunity by the United States Attorney’s Office and the Utah County Attorney’s Office—meaning that his statements at that April 20 meeting could not be used against him. The prosecutors added that Twiggs’s April 20 statement was consistent with what he said on Sept. 11.

Now, instead of having Twiggs take the stand at Robinson’s preliminary hearing, prosecutors simply want to play that April 20 statement. In a Tuesday court filing, prosecutors argued why the statement should suffice at this the early stage of the criminal proceedings—Robinson hasn’t even entered a plea yet.

“Defendant has not shown that Mr. Twiggs’s cross-examination would be material to the preliminary hearing,” prosecutors said in a Tuesday court filing. “Cross-examination at a preliminary hearing is material to the probable-cause standard only when that examination can demonstrate that the witness cannot be believed at all.”

The prosecutors further argued that the court “must view all evidence in the light most favorable to the prosecution” at the preliminary hearing stage.

Therefore, “cross-examination is not necessary to test Mr. Twiggs’s reliability at the preliminary hearing. His testimony is already deemed reliable. Nor is his credibility at issue at the preliminary hearing. That is a question only the jury can resolve,” the lawyers concluded.

It’s unclear when Judge Tony Graf will rule on the matter. Robinson’s preliminary hearing is set to begin July 6.

Twiggs shared a $1,800-a-month townhouse with Robinson. Twiggs was 22 at the time of the shooting, and was quickly revealed to be a “wannabe professional gamer” who was reportedly considering a sex change.

Law enforcement has said Robinson may have been motivated by Kirk’s alleged “transphobia.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.