Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Alina Habba Defending Democrat Rep. in Lawsuit from Reporter Matt Taibbi

'This is a single-count defamation action brought against Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove for statements made while acting within the scope of her employment as a member of Congress...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Matt Taibbi
Matt Taibbi / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Trump administration has stepped in to defend a Democratic congresswoman who is facing a civil, $10 million defamation lawsuit filed by journalist Matt Taibbi.

Taibbi filed the federal lawsuit in April against Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., after she allegedly falsely accused him of being a “serial sexual harasser” during both a congressional hearing and on social media.

Taibbi a key witness during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the “censorship industrial complex.”

On Aug. 19, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba filed a request for pre-motion conference, saying that the department intends to file a motion to dismiss for “lack of subject-matter jurisdiction.” The filing was first reported by CourtWatch.

The DOJ argued that Taibbi did not properly seek remedies through the Federal Tort Claims Act, and that the act protects Kamlager-Dove’s comments made during her official duties as a member of Congress.

“This is a single-count defamation action brought against Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove for statements made while acting within the scope of her employment as a member of Congress,” the filing stated.

They added that the court “should dismiss” Taibbi’s complaint.

Taibbi appeared to anticipate that Kamlager-Dove’s comments could be shielded by the Constitution’s Debate Clause. However, he argued that the congresswoman’s online sharing of the accusations is not protected.

“These statements are demonstrably false and were made with actual malice—either with knowledge of their falsity or with reckless disregard for their truth,” Taibbi’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

“The allegations echo prior false claims that have been the subject of legal action and multiple public corrections, of which Defendant was undoubtedly aware, evidencing her actual malice,” the attorneys added.

Kamlager-Dove’s accusations stem from a satirical piece Taibbi once wrote, according to the Daily Wire. It reported:

“Taibbi has not been accused of or charged with sexual harassment by any woman. The articles that the congresswoman appears to be referring to describe a satirical passage in a book Taibbi co-authored about writing a Moscow nightlife guide in 1990s Russia.

“The women referenced in the passage have both been interviewed and confirmed that Taibbi never sexually harassed them. Several news outlets have issued updates to articles referring to the passage to clarify its satirical nature and remove inaccurate statements about Taibbi.”

The Trump administration’s defense of a Democrat lawmaker is not unprecedented, as past governments have similarly shielded members of Congress from lawsuits.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Announces Firing of Fed Guv., but Legal Battle is Just Beginning
Next article
Trump Administration Pauses Work Visas for Foreign Truck Drivers

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com