8 Indicted in Planned Attack on White House UFC Event

(Morgan Sweeney, The Center Square) Eight men have now been indicted by a federal grand jury for charges related to an alleged plot targeting the UFC cage-fighting event at the White House in June.

Though the defendants are from different states, all eight were indicted together Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, on murder and terrorism conspiracy charges.

The men allegedly planned an attack on the White House event commemorating America’s 250th birthday with the intent to kill President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, billionaire Elon Musk and “other high value targets.”

The indictment alleges the defendants acquired firearms, munitions, explosives, drones and tactical gear and engaged in marksmanship and combat training to prepare for the attack. The defendants also allegedly classified participants into tiers according to who was willing to put themselves “in harms [sic] way, break the law, and potentially go into hiding.”

The first person to be charged in connection to the alleged plot was Tycen Proper, 19, of Danville, Ohio. Others from Missouri, Nebraska, California and Washington were subsequently charged. This week, the eighth defendant, Chandler Scaggs, 21, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, was taken into custody. Scaggs was allegedly assigned to be one of the snipers in the planned attack, according to an affidavit.

If the defendants are found guilty, they could be sentenced to up to 15 years of prison for conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and life in prison for conspiring to commit murder.

“Conspiring to provide material support to terrorists is punishable by up to 15 years of imprisonment. Conspiring to commit murder carries a potential penalty of up to life in prison,” according to a press release from the Justice Department.

A trial date has not yet been set.