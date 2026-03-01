Sunday, March 1, 2026

3 dead, 14 Injured from Mass Shooting in Austin, Texas

An Austin police officer guards the scene on West 6th Street at West Avenue after a shooting, Sunday March 1, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(Headline USA) Authorities say three people were killed and 14 others were wounded after a mass shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a “male shooting” at Buford’s, a popular beer garden in the city’s entertainment district.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and then “returned fire, killing the suspect,” Davis said.

EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene and 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals. Of those injured, three were in critical condition.

“We received a call at 1:39 a.m. and within 57 seconds, the first paramedics and officers were on scene actively treating the patients,” Luckritz said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the rapid response by police and rescuers.

“They definitely saved lives,” Watson said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.
