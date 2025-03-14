Quantcast
Teenage Satanic Pedophile Cultist Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

'The 764 network’s accelerationist goals include social unrest and the downfall of the current world order, including the United States Government...'

Posted by Ken Silva
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Jack Rocker, a 19-year-old member of the Satanic pedophile cult 764, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for possessing a cache of child pornography.

Rocker’s arrest stems from a search the FBI conducted on his electronic devices in January 2024. According to the Justice Department, agents found over 8,300 images and videos of child porn, including images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, masochistic sexual behavior, and bestiality.

For some reason, Rocker wasn’t charged until last November. His case is similar to that of  Richard “Rabid” Densmore, another 764 pedophile who was found by the FBI to be in possession of child porn 11 months before he was finally arrested.

Leading up to Rocker’s sentencing on Friday, the DOJ asked a judge to put him behind bars for 12 years.

“Despite his age, Rocker’s actions are such that he presents a danger to the community. His focus on particularly horrific child rape videos, and the humiliation and victimization of the most vulnerable in our society, underscores this fact,” prosecutors argued in a Thursday sentencing memorandum.

“Further, 764 actors like Rocker weaponize the most horrific CSAM material and use it to desensitize others to groom them for further violence. This is evidenced by the images Rocker procured of girls with his social media handle drawn or carved into their bodies.”

The DOJ further explained the danger of the 764 cult.

“The 764 network’s accelerationist goals include social unrest and the downfall of the current world order, including the United States Government. Members of 764 work in concert with one another towards a common purpose of destroying civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, including minors,” the DOJ explained.

Rocker’s own sentencing memorandum remains sealed. Apparently, it convinced the presiding judge to give him a lesser sentence than what the DOJ wanted.

Rocker is the latest 764 member to be sentenced to prison.

The crackdown on the group began in 2021, when the FBI arrested 764 member Angel Almeida. Details of Almeida’s 764 activities weren’t made public until records about his case were unsealed in late 2023.

Almeida’s arrest was followed by charges against another 764 member, Kalana Limkin, in December 2023 for allegedly promoting child pornography, sexual extortion, and trafficking, animal cruelty and self-harm of minors.

Last November, the abovementioned Densmore was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for sexually exploiting a child.

In May, yet another 764 pedophile, Kyle Spitze, is also set to be sentenced.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

