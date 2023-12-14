POLL: 1 in 5 Mail-In Voters Admits to Committing Vote Fraud in 2020 Election

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) A shocking new poll from the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports revealed that one in every five voters who sent mail-in votes for the 2020 election engaged in vote fraud in one way or another.

When asked if they filled out a ballot for a friend or family member, 21% of respondents sayd “yes,” according to the poll.

Additionally, 17% of respondents voted in states where they were no longer permanent residents, and another 17% admitted to signing a ballot for a friend or family member.

Several respondents also said they knew “a friend, family member, co-worker, or other acquaintance who has admitted … that he or she cast a mail-in ballot in 2020 in a state other than his or her state of permanent residence.”

Many of those surveyed said “a friend, family member, or organization, such as a political party,” attempted to pay respondents to vote in the 2020 election.

More than 43% of voters in 2020 cast ballots in 2020.

The results astounded members of the Heartland Institute.

“The results of this survey are nothing short of stunning,” said Justin Haskins, director of the think tank’s Socialism Research Center.

“For the past three years, Americans have repeatedly been told that the 2020 election was the most secure in history. But if this poll’s findings are reflective of reality, the exact opposite is true,” Haskins continued. “This conclusion isn’t based on conspiracy theories or suspect evidence, but rather from the responses made directly by the voters themselves.”

The pollsters surveyed 1,085 voters; 33% were Republicans, 36% were Democrats, 31% identified as other.

Most of the respondents were 40-64 years old.

“With the 2024 elections right around the corner, it is imperative that state officials do everything in their power to shore up the integrity of their voting processes,” said Heartland Institute Research Editor Jack McPherrin. “Eliminating or vastly restricting mail-in voting would be a good place to start.”

Investigations across several states uncovered various types of cheating in the 2020 election—including forgery of signatures and addresses, ballot harvesting and ignoring statues on how ballots should be cast by individuals needing assistance.