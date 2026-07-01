Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Young Congresswoman’s Rowdy Past Comes to Light: Fetish Ball, Drugs

'Purim party, fetish ball gets its face dj, fishing licenses, whiffle ball, dark room, bonfire, $4000+ approved!'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference about the Interstate 5 bridge that spans the Columbia River and connects Portland, Ore., with southwest Washington state, Aug. 8, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., may be one of the youngest members of Congress, but a new report has put her college years back in the spotlight.

According to the California Post, the 38-year-old Democrat organized a “Latex Fetish Ball,” participated in what the outlet described as “drugged-up nude frolics,” and led an “LSD giveaway” while attending college.

The report cites a series of old social media posts from Perez’s time as a student senator at Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

Those former roommates also alleged that Perez once cut off a chicken’s head during a failed experiment.

According to the report, Perez promoted the Fetish Ball in a Feb. 23, 2012, post on the Reed College Senate’s X account.

“Purim party, fetish ball gets its face dj, fishing licenses, whiffle ball, dark room, bonfire, $4000+ approved!” the post read.

The event was reportedly hosted by the college’s Fetish Club, which the California Post said also offered BDSM-related workshops.

The outlet also reported that Perez helped secure funding for the Fetish Ball, as well as a separate festival in which students jogged nude across campus.

According to the California Post, these types of events were not uncommon in the university, infamous for its permissive culture on drugs.

The outlet also reported that the Perez-tied student government organized an “LSD giveaway” on Nov. 2, 2012, as part of “Nitrogen Day,” an event that allegedly included students inhaling nitrous oxide on the campus quad.

The report noted that Perez struggled to pay rent while in college and at one point allegedly offered spoiled vegetables as payment.

The allegations stand in contrast to the bipartisan, measured image Perez has cultivated in Congress. She was elected to the House in 2022 and took office in 2023 after defeating Joe Kent in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

The seat was previously held by Jaime Herrera Beutler, who lost her 2022 Republican primary after voting to impeach President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

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