White House Shares Three-Week-Old Poll That Shows the Majority of Americans Support Iran Peace Deal

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The White House on Monday shared the results of a poll from about three weeks ago that shows the majority of American voters supported the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which President Donald Trump has since declared is “over” as he has restarted the bombing campaign against Iran.

President Trump also shared the results of the survey from Big Data Poll, which found that 60.4% of American voters supported the MoU, 23.7% opposed it, and 15.9% were unsure.

The poll shows overwhelming support among Trump voters, with 76.7% supporting the MoU, and a slim majority of Kamala Harris voters (50.1%) also supporting the deal.

“TRUST IN TRUMP: Voters Overwhelmingly Support Iran Peace Deal,” the White House said on X, a post that came after the US concluded its ninth consecutive night of airstrikes against Iran and Iranian retaliatory drone and missile attacks continued to target US bases across the region.

When the poll was conducted, administration officials were defending the MoU and the idea of diplomacy with Iran in general, but since the restarting of the airstrikes, Trump has been threatening to escalate the war. Hours after he shared the results of the poll, the president threatened more strikes on Iran if more US troops were killed, as four US soldiers died in the war since Friday.

“Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over! This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.