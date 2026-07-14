Trump’s Old Guru Secretly Ran Israel’s MAGA Influence Machine

(José Niño, Headline USA) When the United States and Iran struck a ceasefire on June 17, a senior U.S. official expected President Donald Trump’s supporters to cheer. Instead, as Time reports, MAGA voices online shredded the deal, echoing one another in nearly matching phrasing within minutes.

A few circulated an Israeli opinion piece headlined “You Could Have Been the Greatest President of All—But You Failed.” Others pushed footage of Qatar’s prime minister seeming to brush off Vice President J.D. Vance, spinning it as evidence that regional players mocked the administration’s “naivete.” A handful blasted Trump for caving before he dismantled Iran’s nuclear program. The official started grabbing screenshots, sure the synchronized timing pointed to something deliberate.

IsraelHayom: You Could Have Been The Greatest President Of All—But You Failed “And from where I sit, near Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the people of Israel since the days of the kingdoms of David and Solomon, I say to you: You made a colossal mistake. You failed by signing… — Larry Elder (@larryelder) June 19, 2026

Look how Qatar's Prime Minister totally snubs and embarrasses VP Vance. Qatar is an enemy state. It spits on American sovereignty and laughs at the naïveté of its leaders. Time to treat Qatar like the Islamist hellscape dictatorship that it is.pic.twitter.com/5dMPbFXnsN — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 21, 2026

Following the trail, the official arrived at an unlikely name, Trump’s onetime campaign chief Brad Parscale. Time, drawing on Foreign Agents Registration Act filings it examined, reports that the ad agency Havas brought on Parscale’s firm Clock Tower X last September to run a digital push for Israel. Terms called for 100 fresh pieces of content monthly, with no less than 80% crafted for Gen Z on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and podcasts, alongside “integration of narrative messaging into Salem Media Network properties and aligned distribution channels,” the Christian conservative broadcaster where Parscale holds the chief strategy officer title.

He vowed to hit 50 million impressions a month and to steer how AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Google’s Gemini described Israel and the conflict. In return, Israel committed to $1.5 million monthly.

On paper, the operation existed to battle antisemitism online. Yet an Israeli Foreign Ministry official told Time the real target was keeping young conservatives from souring on Israel, and that Parscale sold himself as the uncommon hand who understood both the internet and MAGA.

Parscale sharply denies turning on the President. “I have never funded, organized, or participated in any effort to undermine President Trump—ever—including his MOU or ceasefire proposal,” he told Time. “The claim that I am coordinating an effort to prolong the war is completely false. The only people manufacturing a conflict between President Trump, Israel, and me are anonymous officials using background quotes to make me the bogeyman.”

Three sources close to the effort told Time that Parscale channeled messaging through connected outfits like Campaign Nucleus and Influenceable, handing influencers ready-made language in private group chats and paying them according to reach. An earlier Influenceable run let creators bank as much as $4,250 for a single post. Parscale maintains that not a dollar of the FARA money went to influencers.

The outcome has left Tel Aviv seething. “We are pissed at Brad Parscale,” the Israeli official told Time. “He was supposed to make things better. We have paid him lots of money. But what did he do with it? Things have only gotten worse.” Pew Research found that just 32% of Americans regard the Israeli government favorably, and by April noted that 57% of young Republicans held an unfavorable view of Israel, climbing from 50% the prior year. Antisemitic incidents have climbed 34% since fighting erupted, per the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

Parscale argues the campaign delivered, pointing to a Scott Rasmussen survey in which 73% of voters who favor Trump style policies view Israel favorably. “The audience we were tasked with reaching didn’t abandon Israel. It rallied behind it,” he told Time.

The Trump Base Remains Supportive of Israel… In fact, support may be increasing https://t.co/tiRPhIgzDQ — Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) June 5, 2026

Within the White House, aides watched a paid foreign effort slam into the President’s campaign to close out the war. “We’re talking about American influencers who are being paid by a foreign country, then trying to build momentum to change the President’s view, or the views of others around him,” a senior intelligence official told Time. “It can’t be dismissed as inconsequential by any means.”

The tactic had surfaced before. In March, conservative Nick Sortor flagged a nearly identical Influenceable operation working for the soda industry. Moscow, Tehran, and Beijing all wage such campaigns, Time observes, but this one zeroed in on the President’s own faithful. “It’s important to recognize that if there’s one Brad Parscale out there, there are others,” the official said.

🚨🧵 EXPOSED: “INFLUENCEABLE” — The company cutting Big Checks to “influencers” on behalf of Big Soda Over the past 48 hours, several large supposedly MAGA-aligned “influencers” posted almost identical talking points fed to them, convincing you MAHA was out of line for not… pic.twitter.com/PpPwH9lHGe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino